Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
7 Michigan State players charged for Michigan tunnel assault

Nearly four weeks ago, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans on the field, but following the game, seven MSU players assaulted a pair of Wolverines’ players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Following the assault, MSU head coach Mel Tucker announced that the players involved had been suspended until an investigation had concluded. That investigation has now come to an end and seven players have been charged, including Khary Crump, who has been charged with one count of felonious assault.
Michigan State paid Mel Tucker $100,000 meant to be shared with others

Following a solid 2021 season that saw Michigan State win 11 football games, including a win over their hated rival, Michigan, Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker was rewarded with a 10-year, $9.5 million contract. According to a report from USA Today Sports, Tucker the contract includes a section that states: “The University shall pay a yearly bonus of $100,000 to the Program, to be allocated between the Coach, the assistant football coaches, and the Program administrative staff, at the discretion of the Athletics Director with input from the Coach. The University shall such (sic) bonus no later than June 30th following the end of each football season, provided, however, that the University shall not be obligated to pay such bonus to the Program if the Coach had provided notice of termination to the University.”
