Following a solid 2021 season that saw Michigan State win 11 football games, including a win over their hated rival, Michigan, Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker was rewarded with a 10-year, $9.5 million contract. According to a report from USA Today Sports, Tucker the contract includes a section that states: “The University shall pay a yearly bonus of $100,000 to the Program, to be allocated between the Coach, the assistant football coaches, and the Program administrative staff, at the discretion of the Athletics Director with input from the Coach. The University shall such (sic) bonus no later than June 30th following the end of each football season, provided, however, that the University shall not be obligated to pay such bonus to the Program if the Coach had provided notice of termination to the University.”

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO