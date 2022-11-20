ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Listen To Elated Scott Zolak Slam Jets After Patriots Punt Return

Scott Zolak went full-Scott Zolak after Marcus Jones delivered a game-winning touchdown for the Patriots on Sunday. New England’s boisterous radio announcer erupted in the booth as the Patriots sent the Jets to a demoralizing 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Zolak also hammered the Jets, who made a baffling mistake in not punting the ball out of bounds at the end of the fourth quarter.
NESN

Bill Belichick Reveals Why Trent Brown Didn’t Start Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ decision Sunday to remove Trent Brown from their starting lineup was strategic, not injury-related, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Brown opened the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the New York Jets on the bench, with Isaiah Wynn starting at left tackle...
NESN

David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts

FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Injury Loss

The Patriots may have won their game on Sunday but it doesn't appear to be without a key loss. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "[Starting] center David Andrews is feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season, source said. He’ll have more testing done to determine the extent, but good news is not expected."
NESN

Patriots Sign 2017 Draft Pick Away From Jets To Fill Major Need

Conor McDermott’s NFL career came full circle Tuesday. The New England Patriots signed McDermott, a 30-year-old offensive tackle, off the New York Jets’ practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported, plugging him into the 53-man roster spot they opened by waiving running back J.J. Taylor. The signing represented...
NESN

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick

Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
NESN

Here’s Patriots’ Updated Playoff Picture After Wild Win Over Jets

If the NFL season ended this week, the Patriots would be visiting the Tennesee Titans in an AFC wild-card round matchup. New England pulled off a miraculous 10-3 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, with rookie cornerback Marcus Jones delivering a game-winning punt return touchdown in the final seconds. With the victory, the Patriots completed a season sweep of the Jets, who entered the game ahead of New England in the AFC East standings.
