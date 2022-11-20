Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Listen To Elated Scott Zolak Slam Jets After Patriots Punt Return
Scott Zolak went full-Scott Zolak after Marcus Jones delivered a game-winning touchdown for the Patriots on Sunday. New England’s boisterous radio announcer erupted in the booth as the Patriots sent the Jets to a demoralizing 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Zolak also hammered the Jets, who made a baffling mistake in not punting the ball out of bounds at the end of the fourth quarter.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots walk-off win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy against the New York Jets. Bill Belichick approached the podium with a smile following Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Patriots’ division rivals. The Patriots coach had plenty of nice things to say about his teams defense and special teams. The...
Listen To Stunned Jets Radio Announcers Call Patriots Punt Return
Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return touchdown stunned everyone involved with the Jets on Sunday, from players to fans to coaches. New York’s radio announcers also couldn’t believe what they saw. In case you somehow missed it, Jones took an 84-yard punt return to the house with five...
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why Trent Brown Didn’t Start Vs. Jets
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ decision Sunday to remove Trent Brown from their starting lineup was strategic, not injury-related, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Brown opened the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the New York Jets on the bench, with Isaiah Wynn starting at left tackle...
Julian Edelman reminds Brandon Marshall of tattoo bet for Patriots-Jets game
Julian Edelman isn’t letting Brandon Marshall off the hook when it comes to their friendly wager heading into Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. Marshall called it a “simple” bet in a recent episode of Inside the NFL before revealing he’d get a...
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts
FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Injury Loss
The Patriots may have won their game on Sunday but it doesn't appear to be without a key loss. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "[Starting] center David Andrews is feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season, source said. He’ll have more testing done to determine the extent, but good news is not expected."
How Patriots Legend Helped Unlock Marcus Jones’ Punt Returning
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Sept. 18, Marcus Jones was a healthy scratch for the Patriots. Two months and two days later, he was the hero in New England’s most dramatic victory in years. How did he get here from there? Two words: Troy Brown. After Jones’ 84-yard punt-return...
Patriots vs. Vikings final injury report: Booth Jr. and Evans out
The Minnesota Vikings are going into their Thanksgiving night game against the New England Patriots the most short handed they have ever been so far this season. Not only is left tackle Christian Darrisaw going to be out, but they will also be without cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans.
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
Patriots Sign 2017 Draft Pick Away From Jets To Fill Major Need
Conor McDermott’s NFL career came full circle Tuesday. The New England Patriots signed McDermott, a 30-year-old offensive tackle, off the New York Jets’ practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported, plugging him into the 53-man roster spot they opened by waiving running back J.J. Taylor. The signing represented...
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
Watch Mic’d-Up Patriots React To Marcus Jones Punt Return TD
We’re not gonna lie: So far, the mic’d-up videos of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and New York Jets have been kinda disappointing. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything for New England fans to sink their teeth into. Of course, the main attraction is...
Rare Tom Brady memorabilia at center of lawsuit gets facelift from superstar quarterback
A New England Patriots superfan took solace in a gesture to rectify an issue with his piece of memorabilia that's the centerpiece of a lawsuit against the team.
Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick
Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
Here’s Patriots’ Updated Playoff Picture After Wild Win Over Jets
If the NFL season ended this week, the Patriots would be visiting the Tennesee Titans in an AFC wild-card round matchup. New England pulled off a miraculous 10-3 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, with rookie cornerback Marcus Jones delivering a game-winning punt return touchdown in the final seconds. With the victory, the Patriots completed a season sweep of the Jets, who entered the game ahead of New England in the AFC East standings.
Watch Patriots Fans Go Crazy On Awesome View Of Marcus Jones’ Touchdown
For 59 minutes and 34 seconds of game play, Sunday’s meeting between the Patriots and the Jets was a total snoozefest. So much so that fans of both teams were clammoring for the Week 11 game to end. But the final 26 seconds of the divisional matchup brought the...
Comments / 1