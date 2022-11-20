Read full article on original website
James Michael
2d ago
Just what good did releasing the 12 and 14 year old to their parents do? Obviously the parents didn’t know their kids were 120 miles away jacking cars on a school day. Juvenile detention would be more appropriate.
Mark Miller
2d ago
The long tentacles of Baltimore's criminal element now reaches into Ocean City, and it's not even summer. Like in ancient Rome when it fell, these tribes of young barbarians are over-running a once nice resort where people went to relax and have fun.
Steve Bussacca
2d ago
I grew up in Baltimore I am not the least bit surprised!! Keep that trash on that side of the bridge!!
Police: Fake lease used by trespassers illegally living in Clinton, Maryland home
CLINTON, Md. — A man accused of moving into a Clinton, Maryland home he didn't own and refusing to leave, claiming he had a lease, is now facing burglary charges. Court documents revealed that that the lease he was touting was fake. The battle began when a Prince George's...
Baltimore police confirm 24-year-old as 300th homicide
Baltimore police have now confirmed at least 300 homicides,so far this year in the city. BPD is naming a shooting from back in April as being responsible for the 300th person killed.
Police: Two teenagers shot in Essex
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting in Essex. Two teenagers were located suffering from gunshot wounds.
Maryland trio charged for drug operation involving 14-year-old
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested three Salisbury residents for operating a drug distribution operation out of a home with a 14-year-old girl.
foxbaltimore.com
2 wounded in Baltimore County double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left two people hospitalized. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., Baltimore County detectives were responded to the scene following a shots fired call near Chelmsford Court. Once on scene, officers located the two victims with...
Baltimore Police looking for Subway armed robbery suspect
Baltimore Police on Wednesday released photos of a suspect wanted for robbing a Subway restaurant. The robbery happened October 19 at the Subway on the unit block of E. 25th Street.
WBAL Radio
5 juveniles arrested in Ocean City for an armed carjacking and break-ins
Four teenagers and a 12-year-old have been arrested after an armed carjacking and car break-ins in Ocean City over the weekend. Police said all of the suspects are from Baltimore City and County. Investigators report the suspects pistol-whipped a 73-year-old man in Ocean City and stole his vehicle. They then...
foxbaltimore.com
MTA Police searching for person accused of assaulting bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Transit Police are looking for the person that they say assaulted a bus driver on Halloween. Police say the attack happened on October 31, 2022, in the 2100 block of Greenmount Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit of the...
fox5dc.com
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
WJLA
11-year-old Maryland boy runs back into burning apartment to rescue 2-year-old sister
SALISBURY, Md. (7News) — An 11-year-old Maryland boy was slightly burned Tuesday evening when he ran back into his burning second-floor apartment to rescue his 2-year-old sister, first responders said. Investigators said the boy exited the apartment upon discovering the fire, but once outside he realized his 2-year-old sister...
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church
The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear and was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
Three Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Three men were shot last night in Central Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. A shot-spotter alert led the Parol officers from Baltimore Police Department to the area. The officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victims suffered injuries to the arm and the neck. Shortly after, a 22-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He also had non-life-threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about these shootings, The post Three Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
WBOC
Hurlock Experiences Rash of Thefts From Cars and Ransacking
HURLOCK, Md. - Items from unlocked cars are being stolen and police in Hurlock are now on high alert. According to neighbors, cars on streets like Charles Street and Academy Street are targeted the most. Hurlock police say 12 vehicles were ransacked over 11 straight days in October. Then the...
Father-to-be among latest homicide victims as Baltimore on cusp of 300 killings for eighth-straight year
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore remains close to 300 homicides after police reclassified two killings Monday. As of Monday afternoon, the city stood at 299 homicides. This is likely to be the eighth-straight year with more than 300 killings.In Cherry Hill, pieces of crime scene tape litter the courtyard between blocks of apartments on in the 3400-block of Spelman Road where a 34-year-old man was shot several times just before 10:30 pm Saturday. He died at a hospital.Sunny knew the victim since childhood. She identified him as Willie Vincent. "He was having a baby soon, so he was trying to change his life for...
Missing Maryland teen's skeletal remains found in woods; police investigating as homicide
Detectives in Maryland are searching for the killer of Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, after the missing teen's skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area in Tacoma Park.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
Man dies of injuries from April shooting, marking City's 300th homicide
A 24-year-old man shot this past April died Monday as result of his injuries. His death marks Baltimore City's 300th reported homicide in 2022.
Man killed by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city were sent to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.This is the second deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Mill Hill neighborhood within the past six weeks.In October, a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, which runs parallel to St. Benedict Street.He died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.In that case, detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, police said.They arrested 35-year-old Travis Rogers several days later and charged him with first- and second-degree murder along with firearms-related offenses, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting on St. Benedict Street should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
