ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 44

James Michael
2d ago

Just what good did releasing the 12 and 14 year old to their parents do? Obviously the parents didn’t know their kids were 120 miles away jacking cars on a school day. Juvenile detention would be more appropriate.

Reply(1)
21
default-avatar
Mark Miller
2d ago

The long tentacles of Baltimore's criminal element now reaches into Ocean City, and it's not even summer. Like in ancient Rome when it fell, these tribes of young barbarians are over-running a once nice resort where people went to relax and have fun.

Reply
9
Steve Bussacca
2d ago

I grew up in Baltimore I am not the least bit surprised!! Keep that trash on that side of the bridge!!

Reply(1)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

2 wounded in Baltimore County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left two people hospitalized. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., Baltimore County detectives were responded to the scene following a shots fired call near Chelmsford Court. Once on scene, officers located the two victims with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

5 juveniles arrested in Ocean City for an armed carjacking and break-ins

Four teenagers and a 12-year-old have been arrested after an armed carjacking and car break-ins in Ocean City over the weekend. Police said all of the suspects are from Baltimore City and County. Investigators report the suspects pistol-whipped a 73-year-old man in Ocean City and stole his vehicle. They then...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Shore News Network

Three Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Three men were shot last night in Central Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. A shot-spotter alert led the Parol officers from Baltimore Police Department to the area. The officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victims suffered injuries to the arm and the neck. Shortly after, a 22-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He also had non-life-threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about these shootings, The post Three Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Hurlock Experiences Rash of Thefts From Cars and Ransacking

HURLOCK, Md. - Items from unlocked cars are being stolen and police in Hurlock are now on high alert. According to neighbors, cars on streets like Charles Street and Academy Street are targeted the most. Hurlock police say 12 vehicles were ransacked over 11 straight days in October. Then the...
HURLOCK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Father-to-be among latest homicide victims as Baltimore on cusp of 300 killings for eighth-straight year

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore remains close to 300 homicides after police reclassified two killings Monday. As of Monday afternoon, the city stood at 299 homicides. This is likely to be the eighth-straight year with more than 300 killings.In Cherry Hill, pieces of crime scene tape litter the courtyard between blocks of apartments on in the 3400-block of Spelman Road where a 34-year-old man was shot several times just before 10:30 pm Saturday. He died at a hospital.Sunny knew the victim since childhood. She identified him as Willie Vincent. "He was having a baby soon, so he was trying to change his life for...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city were sent to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.This is the second deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Mill Hill neighborhood within the past six weeks.In October, a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, which runs parallel to St. Benedict Street.He died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.In that case, detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, police said.They arrested 35-year-old Travis Rogers several days later and charged him with first- and second-degree murder along with firearms-related offenses, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting on St. Benedict Street should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Fox News

870K+
Followers
5K+
Post
687M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy