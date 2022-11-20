ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Jeff Everett
2d ago

florida voting went smooth, here you had issues. election laws should not be allowed to change except to allow for secured and honest counting. Valid i.d. a must.

5.56Freedomflight
2d ago

I could understand 2 maybe 3 locations having issues BUT 60 voting locations across the state?? There should be a redo of the entire election there or at least a run off.

Marie Courson
2d ago

Hobbs should not have been counting votes for a race she was running in number 1 , 2- the demorats are the biggest lying machine EVER, this is what American people see!

Related
The Hill

Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election

The GOP nominee for attorney general in Arizona and the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that mismanagement by elections officials may have influenced the results of the race. The Arizona attorney general’s race was set to go to a recount after Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican...
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Arizona's Republican AG Is JUST ASKING QUESTIONS About Voting In Maricopa County

Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is desperately trying to make vote fraud “a thing” before he leaves office. Brnovich, along with Republican Governor Doug Ducey, got crosswise with Donald Trump for failing to decertify the 2020 election results. There is an alternate universe in which Ducey, who is term limited out, beats Democratic Senator Mark Kelly this year, and Brnovich bests Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial race. But with both of them kneecapped by the GOP’s de facto leader, Ducey never declared, and Brnovich was an also-ran in the senate primary won by that that weirdo Blake Masters.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

“That’s unacceptable”: Maricopa County Sheriff cracking down on threats against officials

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a presser on Monday afternoon, discussing threats made to election officials, including one that forced Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates to be temporarily moved to a safe location. Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. “Have there been threats? Absolutely. Has it been against any one singular individual? No, those threats were cast broad and wide. They were irresponsible, arrogant. They were selfish, and they were criminal,” said Penzone. “Our investigators are hard at work to determine who’s responsible for these types of threats and what the capability is for them to carry out the potential threats.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Arizona’s AG wades into post-election tension in Maricopa County

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) has waded into tensions over election concerns in Maricopa County, demanding answers about some Election Day printing issues before state election send in final election results. The Arizona Attorney General Office’s Elections Integrity Unit has received “hundreds of complaints” about the state’s election administration...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE
votebeat.org

Texas Supreme Court orders Harris County to include more than 2,000 late-cast ballots in certified election results

The Texas Supreme Court ordered Harris County to include in its certified election results 2,073 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
