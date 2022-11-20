Read full article on original website
Jeff Everett
2d ago
florida voting went smooth, here you had issues. election laws should not be allowed to change except to allow for secured and honest counting. Valid i.d. a must.
Reply(47)
177
5.56Freedomflight
2d ago
I could understand 2 maybe 3 locations having issues BUT 60 voting locations across the state?? There should be a redo of the entire election there or at least a run off.
Reply(24)
167
Marie Courson
2d ago
Hobbs should not have been counting votes for a race she was running in number 1 , 2- the demorats are the biggest lying machine EVER, this is what American people see!
Reply(40)
109
Related
Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election
The GOP nominee for attorney general in Arizona and the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that mismanagement by elections officials may have influenced the results of the race. The Arizona attorney general’s race was set to go to a recount after Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican...
abovethelaw.com
Arizona's Republican AG Is JUST ASKING QUESTIONS About Voting In Maricopa County
Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is desperately trying to make vote fraud “a thing” before he leaves office. Brnovich, along with Republican Governor Doug Ducey, got crosswise with Donald Trump for failing to decertify the 2020 election results. There is an alternate universe in which Ducey, who is term limited out, beats Democratic Senator Mark Kelly this year, and Brnovich bests Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial race. But with both of them kneecapped by the GOP’s de facto leader, Ducey never declared, and Brnovich was an also-ran in the senate primary won by that that weirdo Blake Masters.
Arizona county delays certification of election results in 'political statement'
Officials in Mohave County voted on Monday to delay certification of the midterm election results in a "political statement" protesting Election Day issues.
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now
PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month’s election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as...
KOLD-TV
“That’s unacceptable”: Maricopa County Sheriff cracking down on threats against officials
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a presser on Monday afternoon, discussing threats made to election officials, including one that forced Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates to be temporarily moved to a safe location. Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. “Have there been threats? Absolutely. Has it been against any one singular individual? No, those threats were cast broad and wide. They were irresponsible, arrogant. They were selfish, and they were criminal,” said Penzone. “Our investigators are hard at work to determine who’s responsible for these types of threats and what the capability is for them to carry out the potential threats.”
Arizona’s AG wades into post-election tension in Maricopa County
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) has waded into tensions over election concerns in Maricopa County, demanding answers about some Election Day printing issues before state election send in final election results. The Arizona Attorney General Office’s Elections Integrity Unit has received “hundreds of complaints” about the state’s election administration...
KOLD-TV
Maricopa County posts final vote counts, AG race set for automatic recount
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department says it has finally completed counting ballots, nearly two weeks after Election Day. Monday afternoon, the county announced it had completed counting a total of 1,562,758 ballots cast in this year’s midterm. Many races had already been called, but...
Three election contests are going to recount, now what?
Two statewide contests and one legislative race qualified for automatic recounts under Arizona’s new recount law.
AOL Corp
An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede
A top election official in Maricopa County said Sunday he moved to an "undisclosed location." Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates made the move after his office received death threats. Kari Lake, who lost the governor race, raised doubts about the election and suggested legal action. A top election official in...
Arizona GOP official forced into hiding over violent threats as right-wingers stoke conspiracies
Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates was assigned deputies from the county sheriff's office to guard him after being moved to an "undisclosed" location in response to disturbing threats related to the 2022 midterm elections, according to Fox 10 in Phoenix. Gates, who is the Republican chair of the Maricopa County...
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
Arizona Attorney General's Office requests comprehensive report from Maricopa County regarding Election Day issues
PHOENIX — The Election Integrity Unit of the Arizona Attorney General's Office is asking that Maricopa County provide a full, in-depth report regarding issues with ballot tabulators experienced on Election Day. In a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the attorney general's office requested that the country answer...
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border.
Nevada Supreme Court certifies official election results
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court justices and the secretary of state formally certified the results of the 2022 general election on Tuesday in the western battleground state where just over half of all ballots were cast by mail. With no debate or questions, the six justices...
Arizona official rebuts Kari Lake's claim about vote counting
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates law allowing abortions up to six weeks
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily reinstated the state's law that allows abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy while the court considers an appeal in the case.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
Here is where the last uncalled House races stand two weeks from Election Day
Uncalled House races in Alaska and Colorado are expected to wrap-up this week, but Californians could be waiting until Dec. 8 for final results in CA-03 and CA-13.
kawc.org
Arizona governor ignoring federal environmental laws, says shipping containers at border are lawful
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey doesn't want to have to worry about federal environmental laws for his project putting shipping containers along the border, including in Yuma County. In new court filings, Brett Johnson, the governor's attorney, wants U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell to block the Center for...
votebeat.org
Texas Supreme Court orders Harris County to include more than 2,000 late-cast ballots in certified election results
The Texas Supreme Court ordered Harris County to include in its certified election results 2,073 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
Fox News
870K+
Followers
5K+
Post
687M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 630