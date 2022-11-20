ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Reveals the Activity He Loves ‘Because It Is the Complete Opposite’ of Going on Tour

By Ross Tanenbaum
 3 days ago

Paul McCartney has spent much of his career on tour. Through a variety of transportation methods, McCartney has traveled around the world and back to entertain audiences of every culture and background. Outside of touring, the former Beatles has one activity he loves because it is the “complete opposite of touring.”

Paul McCartney enjoys experiencing new cultures on tour

Paul McCartney | Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

In an interview with his website, Paulmccartney.com , Paul McCartney talked about life on tour. He shared some of his pre-show rituals and the benefits of performing in the U.S. His recent GOT BACK tour took place entirely in the U.S., and he enjoys how accessible and familiar the country is. However, he also sees the benefits of traveling to an unfamiliar country and learning about a new culture.

“I like playing in America because it’s English speaking, which makes things a little easier talking with the crowd,” McCartney shared. “But I also really enjoy playing in foreign countries too because then I learn a little bit of the language, and there’s another dimension to it, experiencing a different culture. But it just makes it easier when you can use slang and colloquialisms, and you know they get it. So that’s a little bit of an advantage. And when you think about it, there aren’t that many English-speaking countries in the world: there’s the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa… then you’re starting to run out.”

Paul McCartney loves to go horseback riding

Paul McCartney is passionate about animals and nature outside of going on tour and making music. He is a vegetarian and has been vocal about fighting climate change . One way he blends with nature is by going horseback riding. It’s an unexpected talent for the former Beatle, but he loves to do it as he called it the “complete opposite of touring.”

“The one that came to mind was horse riding. A lot of people might not know that I enjoy horse riding a lot, and I have my own Appaloosa horse,” McCartney told his website . “Yeah, that is still very much something I love to do because it is the complete opposite of touring. It probably tends to be me out in the woods, on my own, on a western saddle, on an Appaloosa!”

McCartney spends time with his horses at his farm

Paul McCartney developed a love for nature and animals with his first wife, Linda . While McCartney owns multiple homes, he owns a farm in Sussex where the two raised their kids. It is a 160-acre farm known as Blossom Wood farm. The former Beatle bought the farm in 1973 and lived there with his daughter and family during the pandemic.

Located at the farm is a fir tree given to him by former bandmate George Harrison, who died in 2001. McCartney said he likes to pretend the tree is his friend and says hello to it every morning. He grows several crops there, including wheat, rye, peas, and hemp.

