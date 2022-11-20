WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Good teams in the NBA protect their home court and the Wizards have done just that, winning five of six games across what will be their longest homestand of the season. They held off the Hornets, playing without LaMelo Ball, to make it two straight wins and six of their last seven overall.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO