ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Players of the Week

Haliburton has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers since coming over from the Sacramento Kings last season and so far this year, he has looked like one of the league’s most improved talents. Lifting the Pacers to a 3-0 record this past week, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 11.0...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Suns Sit in Top Five of NBA.com Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns have been without Chris Paul for six games now, and tonight's meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers will make that seven. Dealing with right heel soreness, the Suns are an even 3-3 with Cameron Payne's presence in the starting lineup. Still without Cam Johnson, Phoenix is currently...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) ruled out for Nets' Tuesday contest

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Watanabe will not be available after he experienced right hamstring tightness. Look for Markieff Morris to see more minutes off the bench versus a Philly team ranked fourth in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders'...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
New York Post

Immanuel Quickley’s hot shooting makes Knicks ‘different’ team

Tom Thibodeau noted the Knicks are a “different” team when Immanuel Quickley is knocking down shots, and the numbers bear that out. The reserve guard scored 18 points Monday in a 129-119 win at Oklahoma City after he missed 10 of 11 field-goal attempts in the .500 team’s previous two losses at Golden State and Phoenix.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Kuzma, Beal combine for 54 points to power win vs. Hornets

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Good teams in the NBA protect their home court and the Wizards have done just that, winning five of six games across what will be their longest homestand of the season. They held off the Hornets, playing without LaMelo Ball, to make it two straight wins and six of their last seven overall.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy