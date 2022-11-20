ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings inactives headlined by familiar face, sign TE Nick Muse

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toBxb_0jHwHtFV00

The Minnesota Vikings made a roster move this weekend that impacted the inactives when they signed TE Nick Muse to the active roster as they couldn’t elevate him from the practice squad. In turn they released OLB Benton Whitley.

They needed to do something with Ben Ellefson not ready to come off of injured reserve. In turn, they elevated cornerback Tay Gowan for the game due to Akayleb Evans leading the inactive list for Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson is also out today with a calf injury, but he reportedly worked out pregame with the defense. That could be a sign of his impending return on Thanksgiving night.

The rest of the inactives aren’t a surprise, as Esezi Otomewo, Vederian Lowe and Chris Reed have been inactive each week with only the other inactive Luiji Vilain having been active for a game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Spun

Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Went Viral Sunday Night

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Chargers on a last-minute touchdown, improving to 8-2 on the season. During the game, Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, went viral on social media. Randi Mahomes was part...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: NFL Players Not Happy With Quarterback's Attitude

There were a lot of quarterbacks who struggled in Week 11 yesterday, but one quarterback showed a bit of an attitude after playing poorly - which did not please his teammates. According to ESPN New York Jets insider Rich Cimini, defensive players for the Jets did not take kindly to Zach Wilson's post-game press conference, where the Jets QB denied being responsible for the team's 10-3 loss. Per the report, there were "a lot of raw feelings" among the defensive players.
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy