Hoops Rumors

Lakers HC on Anthony Davis' recent stats: He is 'playing out of his mind'

The Lakers‘ problems haven’t gone away, but the team is feeling good after winning three straight games for the first time in nearly a year, writes Jovan Buha of The Athletic. With LeBron James sidelined by an adductor strain, Anthony Davis has delivered three games in a row with at least 30 points and 16 rebounds. He’s “playing out of his mind,” coach Darvin Ham said after the Lakers were plus-34 in Davis’ 28 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Spurs.
Yardbarker

Suns Defeat Lakers in Feisty Tuesday Night Affair

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns emerged victorious over the Los Angeles Lakers by the tune of a 115-105 score on Tuesday night. The likes of LeBron James and Chris Paul were out due to injury, but the contest still managed to be one for followers and fans alike. Once again,...
CBS Sports

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.47 points per matchup before their game on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Averaging 131.5 points in their past six games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.
Yardbarker

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans crush shorthanded Warriors

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points, and the host New Orleans Pelicans clobbered the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. Devonte' Graham added a season-high 19 points off the bench, CJ McCollum scored 15, Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Jose Alvarado scored 10 off the bench.
numberfire.com

Santi Aldama playing with Grizzlies' bench unit on Tuesday night

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama will come off the bench after Jaren Jackson Jr. was named Tuesday's starting forward. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Aldama to produce 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83

Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
