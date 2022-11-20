Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Review: Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘So Much Wine’ perfectly encapsulates heartache during the holidaysThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Related
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Anthony Davis, looking to fill 'void,' scores 30 again as Lakers win 3rd straight
Trying to "fill that void" left by LeBron James' absence, Anthony Davis on Sunday scored 30 points for the third game in a row, which corresponded with a third straight win by the Lakers.
Austin Reaves Is Hyped About LeBron James Returning And Playing With Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves is excited to share the court with LeBron James after his return from injury and Anthony Davis in his current form.
Lakers HC on Anthony Davis' recent stats: He is 'playing out of his mind'
The Lakers‘ problems haven’t gone away, but the team is feeling good after winning three straight games for the first time in nearly a year, writes Jovan Buha of The Athletic. With LeBron James sidelined by an adductor strain, Anthony Davis has delivered three games in a row with at least 30 points and 16 rebounds. He’s “playing out of his mind,” coach Darvin Ham said after the Lakers were plus-34 in Davis’ 28 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Spurs.
Lakers will be without LeBron James against Suns
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Tuesday’s contest at the Phoenix Suns as the forward continues to deal
BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game
LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Blowout Victory Of Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to three games on Sunday night, beating the San Antonio Spurs in drama-free, blowout fashion. L.A. worked it’s lead up to 20 early in the second quarter and never looked back, beating the Spurs 123-92. It marked the fourth straight game...
Lakers And Suns Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports for Tuesday’s game.
Yardbarker
Suns Defeat Lakers in Feisty Tuesday Night Affair
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns emerged victorious over the Los Angeles Lakers by the tune of a 115-105 score on Tuesday night. The likes of LeBron James and Chris Paul were out due to injury, but the contest still managed to be one for followers and fans alike. Once again,...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Confident Lakers Will "Keep Stacking Winning Habits"
Can the Lakers keep up this win streak against a formidable Suns team?
silverscreenandroll.com
Which Lakers should stay in the starting lineup once LeBron James comes back?
Things are starting to look up for the Lakers. After a brutal start to their season, the team has rattled off three straight wins with their latest coming via a 31 point blowout of the Spurs on Sunday. It’s also worth noting that the Lakers are set to play the Spurs twice more this week alone.
Powered by Anthony Davis, hot Lakers visit Suns
Anthony Davis is enjoying his best stretch of the season and the Los Angeles Lakers aim to extend their season-long
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James reportedly expected to return to court for Lakers on Friday vs. Spurs
LeBron James reportedly looks set to finally rejoin the Lakers on the court after missing over two weeks with an adductor strain. A report during Tuesday’s broadcast of the Lakers-Suns game from Chris Haynes indicated that James was eyeing Friday as his return date. Friday would mark 16 days...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
Earlier this season, the Memphis Grizzlies went into a game against the Sacramento Kings as the hot team. The Kings were introducing a new lineup that added rookie Keegan Murray with hopes of providing a spark. Now the Grizzlies (10-7) are short-handed and the Kings are one of the hottest...
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.47 points per matchup before their game on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Averaging 131.5 points in their past six games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.
Yardbarker
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans crush shorthanded Warriors
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points, and the host New Orleans Pelicans clobbered the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. Devonte' Graham added a season-high 19 points off the bench, CJ McCollum scored 15, Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Jose Alvarado scored 10 off the bench.
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama playing with Grizzlies' bench unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama will come off the bench after Jaren Jackson Jr. was named Tuesday's starting forward. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Aldama to produce 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83
Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs came close to big Russell Westbrook trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs almost had a trade for Russell Westbrook until pick protections became an issue before the season.
Comments / 0