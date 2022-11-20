ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, DE

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area yesterday morning. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road east of Chandler Road. At the time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria failed to maintain his lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The front center of the Crown Victoria struck the front center of the dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck

Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
MILLSBORO, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In Smyrna Accident Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 18, 2022, in the Smyrna area as Charles Cassidy, Jr., 43, of Townsend, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning in...
SMYRNA, DE
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday evening stabbing in Middle River. The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the Royal Farms located in the 1300-block of Windlass Drive (21220). Initial reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WBOC

Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case

MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Trapped After Accident In Serious Condition

On Saturday at approximately 6:20 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the area of Limestone Road and Greenwood Drive for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Early morning RV fire leaves one critically injured in Dagsboro

DAGSBORO, Del. – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that critically injured a 46-year-old Dagsboro man early Monday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 32000 block of DuPont Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a recreational camper engulfed in flames. The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of burns and fractures and has since been transferred to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA. He is listed in critical condition.
DAGSBORO, DE

