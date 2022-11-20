Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Kent County collecting food donations this week for Thanksgiving Food DriveKristen WaltersKent County, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
Related
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area yesterday morning. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road east of Chandler Road. At the time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria failed to maintain his lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The front center of the Crown Victoria struck the front center of the dump truck.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
WMDT.com
Laurel crash claims life of Salisbury man, injures five others
LAUREL, Del. – A Salisbury man has died and five other people were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning in the Laurel area. At around 7:40 a.m., police say a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road, east of Chandler Road. At the same time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria reportedly failed to maintain its lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel, ultimately colliding with the dump truck.
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Weapon Charges Following Collision Investigation
Delaware State Police have arrested Evan Briscoe, 22, and Joshua Baull, 25, both of Millsboro, DE, for weapon charges following a collision investigation that occurred on John J. Williams Highway […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Weapon Charges Following Collision Investigation appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Homeowner Struck By Gunfire In Millsboro Monday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. Officials said on November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times.
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - In New Castle County, police are searching for a teenager who went missing from a mall in October. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was last seen at the Christiana Mall on October 1st, according to police. Her mother says she spoke to the teen around 3:45 p.m. that...
Delaware County Police investigating deadly double shooting in Yeadon
Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly double shooting in Yeadon.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Smyrna Accident Friday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 18, 2022, in the Smyrna area as Charles Cassidy, Jr., 43, of Townsend, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning in...
fox29.com
Officials: 1 injured after 2 Delaware County police cruisers crash in Chester
CHESTER, Pa. - One person is in the hospital after two police cruisers were involved in a crash. The accident happened Sunday night, a little after 8 p.m., at the corner of 9th and Madison streets, in Chester. Officials say crews were dispatched after two police cruisers were reportedly in...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday evening stabbing in Middle River. The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the Royal Farms located in the 1300-block of Windlass Drive (21220). Initial reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody.
Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
WBOC
Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case
MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Trapped After Accident In Serious Condition
On Saturday at approximately 6:20 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the area of Limestone Road and Greenwood Drive for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas...
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide
Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
WMDT.com
Early morning RV fire leaves one critically injured in Dagsboro
DAGSBORO, Del. – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that critically injured a 46-year-old Dagsboro man early Monday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 32000 block of DuPont Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a recreational camper engulfed in flames. The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of burns and fractures and has since been transferred to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA. He is listed in critical condition.
Del. firefighter who suffered cardiac arrest at fire scene thanks first responders
"I got out of the truck, opened the back door to get my fire gear, that's all I remember. I collapsed at the fire scene," firefighter Jon Stewart said.
Comments / 0