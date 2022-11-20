ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Musk Says Twitter Has Reinstated Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee — but No Decision on Donald Trump Yet

Elon Musk, in the middle of a crisis of his own making after hundreds of Twitter employees quit following his demand they commit “hardcore” to toiling at the company, found the time to pardon comedian Kathy Griffin for the crime of impersonating the tech tycoon. Griffin was suspended from Twitter in early November after she changed her account name to “Elon Musk” and used his pic for her profile. Griffin took over the Twitter account of Maggie Griffin, her late mother, after being banned and has continued to troll Musk. On Friday, she responded from that account, “Dear Eilon. You f**ked...
WGN News

Musk to restore Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the […]
Hot 99.1

A Social Media Disaster is Unfolding in New York! What’s Next for Twitter?

One of the largest social media platforms in the world was on the brink of implosion last night, or so it seemed. Billionaire business magnate Elon Musk recently confirmed his purchase of Twitter, and since that transaction was completed, the platform has descended into anarchy. Users are allowed to "buy" their own verification status now, leaving us with countless parody accounts now looking completely legitimate.
NEW YORK STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Twitter users are claiming their accounts were forced to follow the newly-reinstated Donald Trump

Like virtually everything else since acquiring the platform, Elon Musk’s decision to lure Donald Trump back to Twitter has, uh, not gone according to plan. After reinstating the 45th president’s account this week following the results of an extremely questionable poll, Musk has practically been groveling for Trump to start tweeting again. But Trump, like much of the rest of the world, seems to think Musk is a clown and has made it clear that he’s uninterested. Considering how much the Donald loves to be courted by rich and powerful men, his ambivalence is telling, to say the least.

