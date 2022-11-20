ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tigers jumped in AP Poll, hold place after Week 12

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1xo4_0jHwHUNS00

LSU took care of business on Saturday, winning 41-10 in a Senior Night contest against UAB. However, in spite of the big win, the Tigers remained at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 after Week 12.

Coach Brian Kelly’s team previously ranked ahead of USC despite the fact that the Trojans have just one loss. But after Lincoln Riley’s squad took down rival UCLA on the road Saturday night, it jumped LSU and moved up to No. 5 in the rankings after Tennessee dropped out with a blowout loss at South Carolina.

The Tigers also rank No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this week, but they previously ranked behind the Trojans in that poll and moved up one spot this week.

Here’s how the full top 25 breaks down in this week’s AP Poll.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 12 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is set to takeoff for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, LSU would face UAB on Saturday, but with a loss to George Mason, LSU and UAB would matchup on Friday instead. The games can be streamed on FloHoops.
BATON ROUGE, LA
southeasthoops.com

Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction: Tigers Aim To Stay In College Football Playoff Race

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas A&M vs. LSU prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Tigers are aiming for their sixth straight win to cap the regular season, as they get set for an SEC title game showdown next week against Georgia. Meanwhile, the Aggies have had a disappointing season at 3-7, with Jimbo Fisher trying to lead his team to their first win since September 24.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wbrz.com

One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Recall Roundup: Friday, Nov. 18

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart mass shooting

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his son. Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22).
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy