Andy Warhol’s masterpiece White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times), has sold for £72 million, one of the highest prices ever achieved for a work by the artist at auction.The rare work from the US artist’s celebrated Death And Disaster series garnered almost a third of the total sum raised by an evening of contemporary sales at Sotheby’s on Wednesday night.Taking place in New York, the sale totalled £265 million, the auction house said.The titan of pop art, who was said to be fixated on themes of death and mortality, printed 19 images of a fatal car crash in black...

