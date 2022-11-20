ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Andy Warhol masterpiece from ‘Death And Disaster’ series sells for £72 million

Andy Warhol’s masterpiece White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times), has sold for £72 million, one of the highest prices ever achieved for a work by the artist at auction.The rare work from the US artist’s celebrated Death And Disaster series garnered almost a third of the total sum raised by an evening of contemporary sales at Sotheby’s on Wednesday night.Taking place in New York, the sale totalled £265 million, the auction house said.The titan of pop art, who was said to be fixated on themes of death and mortality, printed 19 images of a fatal car crash in black...
Bob Dylan’s publisher admits $600 books contained replica autographs

Simon & Schuster has acknowledged that the recently sold limited edition copies of Bob Dylan’s newest book contained replica autographs. Priced at $599 (£420) per copy, each copy of The Philosophy of Modern Song had supposedly been hand-signed by the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer himself. The publisher had even included certificates of authenticity with each order. Although, once customers began receiving their books on Friday 18 November, some began comparing photos of their copies. They soon came to the realisation that 17 variations of Dylan’s signatures had been recreated using an autopen, an automated signing device. When fans...

