Saints 2023 draft pick going to Eagles moves out of top-4 after Week 11 win
The 2023 NFL draft order projections have updated after Week 11, meaning the New Orleans Saints’ pick going to the Philadelphia Eagles has moved out of the top-4 selections. That’s a little bit of good news for New Orleans, but it still isn’t great: Tankathon projects that first-round draft choice in 2023 to end up at No. 10 overall.
Breaking down the NFC East standings after Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
The Eagles remain the current kings of the NFC East, holding a two-game advantage entering Week 12 after a comeback win over the Colts. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts went 18 of 25 passing for 190 yards, throwing for one score early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 13-10.
Rams cut their leading rusher Darrell Henderson after loss vs. Saints
Well that’s a surprise. The Los Angeles Rams cut running back Darrell Henderson on Tuesday, fresh off of their loss to the New Orleans Saints. He only saw two carries (gaining 9 yards) in Week 11’s game at the Caesars Superdome, though Rams head coach Sean McVay noted after the game that his health played a part — sharing that Henderson “felt a little something in his knee” early on Sunday afternoon. So he may be going on injured reserve.
Rams sign QB Case Cookus, C Cole Toner to practice squad
We’ve gotten our first sign that Matthew Stafford and/or John Wolford may not be able to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Rams announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed quarterback Case Cookus to the practice squad, along with center Cole Toner. Stafford is...
NBC Sports
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
WWL-TV
Four Takeaways from Saints win over Rams
NEW ORLEANS — Always a fun Monday after a Saints win and their playoff hopes are still alive. Football outsiders says the Saints have a 6.6 percent chance of playing in the postseason. That's roughly a one-in-15 chance. With the win, the saints are now 4-7 and still third...
Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over 1 other NFC team
Ndamukong Suh played for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after signing a deal with them just days before, and the veteran defensive tackle chose Philly over at least one other NFC contender. After the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that...
Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 12
New Orleans releases their first injury report of the week as they prepare for a pivotal Week 12 matchup at San Francisco.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Rocky Ride: Sean McVay Says LA ‘Can’t Jump Off Rollercoaster’ After Loss vs. Saints
The past year for the Los Angeles Rams has been a thrilling ride to say the least. An run to Super Bowl LVI saw a fair share of exciting finishes before the Rams fittingly earned the Lombardi Trophy after a game-winning drive in the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NOLA.com
Inside win No. 400: Saints defeat reigning Super Bowl champ for second year in a row
MARCHING ON: For the 2022 NFL season, The Times-Picayune’s Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the New Orleans Saints marched against their opponent. The New Orleans Saints won against the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on...
WDSU
New Orleans Saints Chris Olave becoming frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is paving the way to potentially being named offensive rookie of the year. Olave has dominated all season, including last week's strong performance against the Rams. The NFL recently named Olave third in a top 15 list of highest-graded...
Yardbarker
No Orleans: Rams Fall to Equally Doomed Saints (Highlights)
For all the trials and tribulations of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Rams have responded to every task asked of them this season, at least when it comes to one macabre metric: can this Super Bowl defense get any worse?. Alas for Angelenos, the Rams have appeared to take...
Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints win over the Rams
We’re now 11 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
No. 7 Baylor overcomes slow start to breeze by McNeese St.
Keyonte George scored 17 points and LJ Cryer added 16 as No. 7 Baylor overcame some early doldrums and rolled
Yardbarker
Top 10 Rams Games Since 1990-Part 1
The Los Angeles Rams have been around since 1936. A few city changes and a merger later, the Rams have become one of the more successful franchises in the NFL. In that time frame, this franchise has entertained us with some fantastic matchups. This article is to cover the top 10 Rams games since 1990.
