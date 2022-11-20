ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams cut their leading rusher Darrell Henderson after loss vs. Saints

Well that’s a surprise. The Los Angeles Rams cut running back Darrell Henderson on Tuesday, fresh off of their loss to the New Orleans Saints. He only saw two carries (gaining 9 yards) in Week 11’s game at the Caesars Superdome, though Rams head coach Sean McVay noted after the game that his health played a part — sharing that Henderson “felt a little something in his knee” early on Sunday afternoon. So he may be going on injured reserve.
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
Four Takeaways from Saints win over Rams

NEW ORLEANS — Always a fun Monday after a Saints win and their playoff hopes are still alive. Football outsiders says the Saints have a 6.6 percent chance of playing in the postseason. That's roughly a one-in-15 chance. With the win, the saints are now 4-7 and still third...
No Orleans: Rams Fall to Equally Doomed Saints (Highlights)

For all the trials and tribulations of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Rams have responded to every task asked of them this season, at least when it comes to one macabre metric: can this Super Bowl defense get any worse?. Alas for Angelenos, the Rams have appeared to take...
Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints win over the Rams

We’re now 11 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
Top 10 Rams Games Since 1990-Part 1

The Los Angeles Rams have been around since 1936. A few city changes and a merger later, the Rams have become one of the more successful franchises in the NFL. In that time frame, this franchise has entertained us with some fantastic matchups. This article is to cover the top 10 Rams games since 1990.

