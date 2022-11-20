ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU rises in Coaches Poll thanks to Tennessee's embarrassing loss at South Carolina

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tigers had one of their most well-rounded and efficient performances of the season in a 41-10 win over UAB on Saturday night.

While a beatdown against a .500 Conference USA team in the Blazers isn’t going to do much to boost LSU’s national profile, they’re still rising in this week’s Coaches Poll thanks to a stunning 63-38 loss on the road from No. 5 Tennessee.

Now, the Tigers have moved up one spot to No. 6 but remain behind USC, who survived on the road against UCLA on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship. However, LSU ranks above the Trojans in the College Football Playoff Rankings and should move into the top five in those this week.

For now, here’s how things stand after Week 12 in the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

25

UTSA Roadrunners (9-2)

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

24

Texas Longhorns (7-4)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

23

Coastal Carolina (9-1)

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

22

Oregon State Beavers (8-3)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

21

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

20

Tulane Green Wave (9-2)

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

19

Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

18

UCLA Bruins (8-3)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

17

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

16

Florida State Seminoles (8-3)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

15

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

14

Utah Utes (8-3)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

13

Kansas State Wildcats (8-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

12

Washington Huskies (9-2)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

11

Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

10

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

9

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

8

Clemson Tigers (10-1)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

7

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

6

LSU Tigers (9-2)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

5

USC Trojans (10-1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

4

TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

3

Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

1

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

