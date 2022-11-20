LSU rises in Coaches Poll thanks to Tennessee's embarrassing loss at South Carolina

The Tigers had one of their most well-rounded and efficient performances of the season in a 41-10 win over UAB on Saturday night.

While a beatdown against a .500 Conference USA team in the Blazers isn’t going to do much to boost LSU’s national profile, they’re still rising in this week’s Coaches Poll thanks to a stunning 63-38 loss on the road from No. 5 Tennessee.

Now, the Tigers have moved up one spot to No. 6 but remain behind USC, who survived on the road against UCLA on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship. However, LSU ranks above the Trojans in the College Football Playoff Rankings and should move into the top five in those this week.

For now, here’s how things stand after Week 12 in the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

25

UTSA Roadrunners (9-2)

24

Texas Longhorns (7-4)

23

Coastal Carolina (9-1)

22

Oregon State Beavers (8-3)

21

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2)

20

Tulane Green Wave (9-2)

19

Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

18

UCLA Bruins (8-3)

17

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2)

16

Florida State Seminoles (8-3)

15

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)

14

Utah Utes (8-3)

13

Kansas State Wildcats (8-3)

12

Washington Huskies (9-2)

11

Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)

10

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)

9

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

8

Clemson Tigers (10-1)

7

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

6

LSU Tigers (9-2)

5

USC Trojans (10-1)

4

TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

3

Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

2

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

1

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)