Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU

TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles: Ohio State will 'have answers' for Michigan's offensive approach

Jim Knowles sounds prepared for Michigan. The Ohio State defensive coordinator expressed confidence in his unit head of the rivalry game on Saturday. Knowles has helped lead a Buckeye unit allowing the 9th fewest yards in the country. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (105 tackles) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (4.5 sacks) are two of Ohio State’s leaders on defense.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan

Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams

The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt breaks down B1G's 'best chance' to land 2 teams in the Playoff

Joel Klatt has taken notice that with the latest College Football Playoff rankings the possibility of 2 B1G teams getting in has drastically increased. That comes after Ohio State and Michigan checked in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. During his personal podcast and show, Klatt explained the opportunity...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover

Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State To Be Tested in Three Tough Matchups in Three Straight Days During Eight-Team Tournament in Hawaii

It’s time to crank the danger level up a notch. Ohio State enjoyed a stroll down easy street through its first three contests of the season, mid-major warmups against Robert Morris, Charleston Southern and Eastern Illinois, and the Buckeyes took care of business accordingly. Ohio State dispatched with each of those teams by at least 22 points, holding an average margin of victory of just under 29 points.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Biletnikoff Award: 2 B1G star wideouts make semifinalist roster

Biletnikoff Award is a prestigious honor that goes to the best receiver in college football. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Purdue’s Charlie Jones are among the semifinalists going into Week 13 of the 2022 season. Ten other receivers from around the country were chosen as semifinalists. Last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
qfm96.com

Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH

Community Policy