19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU
TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles: Ohio State will 'have answers' for Michigan's offensive approach
Jim Knowles sounds prepared for Michigan. The Ohio State defensive coordinator expressed confidence in his unit head of the rivalry game on Saturday. Knowles has helped lead a Buckeye unit allowing the 9th fewest yards in the country. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (105 tackles) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (4.5 sacks) are two of Ohio State’s leaders on defense.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan
Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams
The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
saturdaytradition.com
Emeka Egbuka shares how Ohio State is preparing for emotions leading up to The Game
Emeka Egbuka knows what is on the line this weekend against Michigan and acknowledged that Ohio State will have to stay controlled leading up to The Game. Last year, Ohio State lost in Ann Arbor which was something new for the Buckeyes after winning the last 7 in a row.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt breaks down B1G's 'best chance' to land 2 teams in the Playoff
Joel Klatt has taken notice that with the latest College Football Playoff rankings the possibility of 2 B1G teams getting in has drastically increased. That comes after Ohio State and Michigan checked in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. During his personal podcast and show, Klatt explained the opportunity...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover tired of teams questioning Buckeyes’ toughness: ‘I couldn’t really give a (expletive)'
Cade Stover didn’t mince any words in his comments at Tuesday’s press conference. He is done with people questioning how tough Ohio State is. Stover leads all Buckeyes TEs with 386 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. Stover gave an honest answer about how he feels in regard to Ohio State’s toughness.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day notes 'a time and place' to address Jim Harbaugh's 3rd base comments from 2021
Ryan Day understands the historic rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan will always have some level of trash talk attached to it even between coaches. Last year, Michigan was able to pull off the upset after years of falling short and with that win, Jim Harbaugh had some commentary on Day’s situation as the Buckeye’s head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State announces defensive, special teams players of the game after win over Maryland
Ohio State got more than it could handle from Maryland on Saturday. The Terrapins led at halftime and were within a field goal in the 4th, but the Buckeyes eventually pushed through to ensure they remained undefeated headed into their rivalry game against Michigan. On Sunday, the program announced its...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover
Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
Ohio State slammed for racial slur response
The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State To Be Tested in Three Tough Matchups in Three Straight Days During Eight-Team Tournament in Hawaii
It’s time to crank the danger level up a notch. Ohio State enjoyed a stroll down easy street through its first three contests of the season, mid-major warmups against Robert Morris, Charleston Southern and Eastern Illinois, and the Buckeyes took care of business accordingly. Ohio State dispatched with each of those teams by at least 22 points, holding an average margin of victory of just under 29 points.
saturdaytradition.com
The Game rivalry felt in Crisler Center for Michigan's hoops matchup vs. Ohio University
The college football season is flipping to Week 13 of the schedule. That means Rivalry Week is upon us, and all eyes will especially be on The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. That game will be a huge matchup between 11-0 football teams in Columbus. However, the rivalry made...
saturdaytradition.com
Biletnikoff Award: 2 B1G star wideouts make semifinalist roster
Biletnikoff Award is a prestigious honor that goes to the best receiver in college football. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Purdue’s Charlie Jones are among the semifinalists going into Week 13 of the 2022 season. Ten other receivers from around the country were chosen as semifinalists. Last...
qfm96.com
Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green
Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
