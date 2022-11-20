ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan: ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of The Game in 2022

Ohio State and Michigan, ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the College Football Playoff standings (respectively), renew their long-standing rivalry at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines broke an 8-game losing streak against the Buckeyes last year en route to the B1G Championship and their first-ever playoff berth. But the Buckeyes will be out for revenge and will look to take the next step toward a 3rd playoff bid in 4 seasons.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood not deterred by Illinois' tough loss to Virginia: 'We're going to be really good'

Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball are going through the wringer with their nonconference schedule this season. Coming into the season, Underwood acknowledged the challenging slate compiled by the Illini this season. However, he’s not expecting the unit to back off a challenge, and Illinois delivered with some strong performance in Las Vegas.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson provides update on Trey Galloway after Indiana guard didn't play against Miami (Oh.)

Indiana had no trouble with Miami (Oh.) on Sunday, cruising to an 86-56 win in Indianapolis. Mike Woodson’s team is off to a 4-0 start to the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers, though, were without the services of Trey Galloway against the Redhawks. Galloway was held scoreless through 22 minutes against Xavier on Friday while recording 2 rebounds and 4 assists.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Charges officially filed in tunnel incident stemming from Michigan-Michigan State game

Charges have been officially filed for the incident stemming from the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the conclusion of the Michigan-Michigan State game in October. As a result of the investigation, 7 players — all Spartan student-athletes — have been charged. One player — Khary Crump — is being...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football alters helmets for practices leading up to The Game

Ohio State football survived the scare of Week 12 on the road against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes can regroup and prepare for The Game. Already a matchup that needs no more motivation added, this year’s showdown against Michigan has increased stakes on the line. The winner will head to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship and will likely have an inside route to the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 12

Saturday was a pretty scary day for the top of the B1G. Ohio State and Michigan struggled against Maryland and Illinois, respectively, heading into the most anticipated game of the season on Nov. 26. Still, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines will enter The Game 11-0 for likely a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, with Tennessee losing to South Carolina, there is a path in which even the loser of The Game makes the Playoff.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Braelon Allen shares reaction to Wisconsin's official posting of HC position

Braelon Allen talks about Wisconsin moving on from Paul Chryst and what his hopes are for the program moving forward. After the 2-3 start, the Badgers named their defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. While Allen refrained from mentioning it by name, he is likely referring to...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover

Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams

The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
COLUMBUS, OH

