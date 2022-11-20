ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Thompson’s three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Casey Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Nebraska ruined Iowa’s chance to clinch the Big Ten West Division title outright with a 24-17 win on Friday. The Huskers (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak, and broke a seven-game losing streak...
Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
Nebraska hires Matt Rhule as head coach

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nebraska hired Matt Rhule as their new Head Coach on Saturday Morning, Rhule will take over for interim coach Mickey Joseph. Rhule was fired by the NFL’s Carolina Panthers earlier this season after starting the year off 1-5, the Panthers still owe Rhule around $40 million dollars.
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
MercyMe coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Grammy-nominated band MercyMe released their “Always Only Jesus Tour” lineup on Friday, which includes a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. on...
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
