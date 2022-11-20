Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontjournal.com
Holiday Open House at VAULT is back
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Dec. 3 at Gallery at the VAULT for a festive Open House from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Want to see how to make Moravian Star Ornaments? Robin Bickel will demonstrate and teach this craft from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Stephanie Taft...
vermontjournal.com
Christmas Trees in Grafton
GRAFTON Vt, – Once again the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary will be selling trees for the holiday season to benefit its Scholarship Fund. These are fresh cut Vt. grown trees and will only be available for two days, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Look for the trees on display by the Phelps Barn at the Grafton Inn right in the center of Grafton Village from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield’s Annual Downtown Holiday Program will take place on Friday, Dec. 2. Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community. Festivities will kick off with Springfield On The Move’s Sticker Map, starting at 4 p.m. at 41 Main St. At the end of the treasure hunt, children can turn in their completed maps at 41 Main St. in for a goodie bag and the opportunity to select from an assortment of handmade mittens and hats, donated by Knit Wits.
vermontjournal.com
Plymouth Notch to Celebrate the Season with a Holiday Open House, Dec. 3
PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. — In 1923, with the press of a button, President Coolidge illuminated the electric lights on the nation’s Christmas tree during the first National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C. In honor of that momentous occasion, the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is hosting its Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
vermontjournal.com
The Beauty and Poetry of the Heavens
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark Breen, Planetarium Director and Senior Meteorologist of the Fairbanks Museum, will present the next OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program ‘The Beauty and Poetry of the Heavens: The Ancient Teachings of Aratus’ on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield.
vermontjournal.com
Who put the jam in Ed’s boots?
CHESTER, Vt. – Most readers will be aware of high school yearbooks. Yearbooks have not always been around. Here I shed light on what existed before yearbooks. This history would apply to most New England towns. Autograph albums. The earliest artifacts I have seen regarding organized classes are autograph...
Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock
After surviving an appeal to the development review board, construction will continue on Rabbit Hill Way. Neighbors argue that construction began without a permit, and the town rubber-stamped the project despite a need for further review. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock.
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
vermontjournal.com
Bruce Alan Van Tassell, 1950-2022
WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Bruce Alan Van Tassell died on Nov. 14, 2022, with his sister at his side, after a long battle with cancer. Bruce was born in 1950 in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. and grew up on Lake Waccabuc in South Salem, N.Y. He was a champion wrestler at John Jay High School in Cross River, N.Y., where he met the love of his life, Carolyn McEnaney. Carolyn’s father inspired Bruce to study Industrial Arts at Buffalo State University. Bruce and Carolyn reunited during their senior year in college, graduating in the spring of 1972, and marrying in July at Carolyn’s parents’ home in Windsor, Vt.
vermontjournal.com
Featured pets
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Doberman fans feast your eyes on these beauties! Brownie and Little Sister are 9-month-old half Doberman Pinscher puppies, with docked tails, longing for families to call their very own. We are not looking to place them together, but hoping they have homes for the holidays. They do well with other dogs and did not mind the cats. For more information, call 802-885-3997 or to adopt one go to www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only.
newhampshirebulletin.com
New buyer keeps Crotched Mountain School open
A Massachusetts-based company that provides health and other services at more than 200 locations in New England and abroad announced Monday that it is buying the Crotched Mountain School for children with disabilities, which was set to close this week. Seven Hills Foundation, headquartered in Worcester, announced it had an...
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
vermontjournal.com
“Joe Iconis” and “The Winter Cabaret” at Weston
WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company presents two special events for the holiday season starting with “A Weston Winter Cabaret,” back for its fifth year at Walker Farm. Join Weston Young Company alumni on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. for two fabulous evenings filled with seasonal music and mayhem. This fun, festive show directed by special guests, cabaret maestro Tim Fort, and returning cabaret veteran Piper Goodeve, is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. This event is a benefit for the Weston Young Company program.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
The revolutionary origins of Adams, Massachusetts
This Massachusetts town has a famous namesake. Adams Massachusetts was named after revolutionary hero Samuel Adams.
WCAX
1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility
This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
vermontjournal.com
SEVCA assists with heat and utilities
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Are you concerned about heating your home? Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) offers a variety of services and supports for eligible Windham and Windsor County residents. There are a number of programs available to keep you warm through the cold months. The state offers a Seasonal Fuel Assistance program. This benefit is issued once a year in November, and households can access it by applying online or in person at their local Economic Services office. If you have access to the internet, you can find the application at www.dcf.vermont.gov/esd/applicants/mybenefits. If you need support to access the application or other assistance, call SEVCA at 800-464-9951 and listen to the auto-prompt for your local family services office.
vermontjournal.com
Sandra M. Parker, 1949-2022
WESTON Vt. – Sandra “Sandy” M. Parker of Weston passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022 at Rutland Hospital surrounded by her loving husband and children. Sandy was born in Rutland on July 9, 1949, the third child to Clarence (Ted) and Rose (Barone) Dayton. Sandy was...
Hampshire, Franklin County residents lose thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency schemes
The Northwestern District Attorney's office is warning residents of a scheme that has stolen thousands of dollars from three local families recently.
VTDigger
Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO resigns
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, has resigned after more than four years in the role, according to an announcement from the hospital Tuesday. Fort will leave the hospital at the end of December, board chair Mark Foley Jr. said in the press release. Prior to...
Comments / 0