Grafton, VT

vermontjournal.com

Holiday Open House at VAULT is back

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Dec. 3 at Gallery at the VAULT for a festive Open House from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Want to see how to make Moravian Star Ornaments? Robin Bickel will demonstrate and teach this craft from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Stephanie Taft...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Christmas Trees in Grafton

GRAFTON Vt, – Once again the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary will be selling trees for the holiday season to benefit its Scholarship Fund. These are fresh cut Vt. grown trees and will only be available for two days, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Look for the trees on display by the Phelps Barn at the Grafton Inn right in the center of Grafton Village from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days.
GRAFTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield’s Annual Downtown Holiday Program will take place on Friday, Dec. 2. Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community. Festivities will kick off with Springfield On The Move’s Sticker Map, starting at 4 p.m. at 41 Main St. At the end of the treasure hunt, children can turn in their completed maps at 41 Main St. in for a goodie bag and the opportunity to select from an assortment of handmade mittens and hats, donated by Knit Wits.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Plymouth Notch to Celebrate the Season with a Holiday Open House, Dec. 3

PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. — In 1923, with the press of a button, President Coolidge illuminated the electric lights on the nation’s Christmas tree during the first National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C. In honor of that momentous occasion, the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is hosting its Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PLYMOUTH, VT
vermontjournal.com

The Beauty and Poetry of the Heavens

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark Breen, Planetarium Director and Senior Meteorologist of the Fairbanks Museum, will present the next OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program ‘The Beauty and Poetry of the Heavens: The Ancient Teachings of Aratus’ on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Who put the jam in Ed’s boots?

CHESTER, Vt. – Most readers will be aware of high school yearbooks. Yearbooks have not always been around. Here I shed light on what existed before yearbooks. This history would apply to most New England towns. Autograph albums. The earliest artifacts I have seen regarding organized classes are autograph...
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Bruce Alan Van Tassell, 1950-2022

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Bruce Alan Van Tassell died on Nov. 14, 2022, with his sister at his side, after a long battle with cancer. Bruce was born in 1950 in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. and grew up on Lake Waccabuc in South Salem, N.Y. He was a champion wrestler at John Jay High School in Cross River, N.Y., where he met the love of his life, Carolyn McEnaney. Carolyn’s father inspired Bruce to study Industrial Arts at Buffalo State University. Bruce and Carolyn reunited during their senior year in college, graduating in the spring of 1972, and marrying in July at Carolyn’s parents’ home in Windsor, Vt.
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Featured pets

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Doberman fans feast your eyes on these beauties! Brownie and Little Sister are 9-month-old half Doberman Pinscher puppies, with docked tails, longing for families to call their very own. We are not looking to place them together, but hoping they have homes for the holidays. They do well with other dogs and did not mind the cats. For more information, call 802-885-3997 or to adopt one go to www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newhampshirebulletin.com

New buyer keeps Crotched Mountain School open

A Massachusetts-based company that provides health and other services at more than 200 locations in New England and abroad announced Monday that it is buying the Crotched Mountain School for children with disabilities, which was set to close this week. Seven Hills Foundation, headquartered in Worcester, announced it had an...
GREENFIELD, NH
vermontjournal.com

“Joe Iconis” and “The Winter Cabaret” at Weston

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company presents two special events for the holiday season starting with “A Weston Winter Cabaret,” back for its fifth year at Walker Farm. Join Weston Young Company alumni on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. for two fabulous evenings filled with seasonal music and mayhem. This fun, festive show directed by special guests, cabaret maestro Tim Fort, and returning cabaret veteran Piper Goodeve, is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. This event is a benefit for the Weston Young Company program.
WESTON, VT
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

SEVCA assists with heat and utilities

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Are you concerned about heating your home? Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) offers a variety of services and supports for eligible Windham and Windsor County residents. There are a number of programs available to keep you warm through the cold months. The state offers a Seasonal Fuel Assistance program. This benefit is issued once a year in November, and households can access it by applying online or in person at their local Economic Services office. If you have access to the internet, you can find the application at www.dcf.vermont.gov/esd/applicants/mybenefits. If you need support to access the application or other assistance, call SEVCA at 800-464-9951 and listen to the auto-prompt for your local family services office.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Sandra M. Parker, 1949-2022

WESTON Vt. – Sandra “Sandy” M. Parker of Weston passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022 at Rutland Hospital surrounded by her loving husband and children. Sandy was born in Rutland on July 9, 1949, the third child to Clarence (Ted) and Rose (Barone) Dayton. Sandy was...
WESTON, VT
VTDigger

Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO resigns

Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, has resigned after more than four years in the role, according to an announcement from the hospital Tuesday. Fort will leave the hospital at the end of December, board chair Mark Foley Jr. said in the press release. Prior to...

