yourcentralvalley.com
Thanksgiving sandwiches with The Pickled Deli
Some people might argue that the Thanksgiving sandwich is even better than the actual Thanksgiving dinner. The Pickled Deli stopped by to help us make use of our leftovers for the ultimate Thanksgiving sandwich. The Pickled Deli has two Central Valley Locations in Visalia and now in Fresno on First...
2 reindeer arrive at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of reindeer have temporarily taken up residence at Fresno Chafee Zoo. Zoo officials say the reindeer, named Christmas and Peppermint, will be there for a limited time. Guests can see them right after they enter Fresno Chaffee Zoo by the Reptile House. “Christmas is our male reindeer, and he […]
Creative outlets for mental health used at new practice in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A coming together of music and medical is the foundation for a new mental health center in Fresno. On Saturday afternoon a gathering of music promoters, musicians, and photographers attended the Music Industry Meet Up, a group that gathers once a month to network with one another. This was not a […]
47th Annual Fiesta Navideña
Surround yourself with fashion, familia and cultura for the holidays!
KMJ
Fire Sparks At Denny’s In The Downtown Fresno Area
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A fire sparked at a Denny’s in the Downtown Fresno area Tuesday night. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the Denny’s on Divisadero and Abby around 8 p.m. Staff and customers were able to get out safely. No one was hurt. About...
goldrushcam.com
Valley Children’s in Madera Announces Guilds Center for Community Health Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary
November 23, 2022 - Madera, Calif. - In November 2019, the Guilds of Valley Children’s announced a $5 million endowment dedicated to transforming the health and well-being of kids. in the Central Valley through the establishment of the Guilds Center for Community Health. The Center’s mission is to equitably...
Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
GV Wire
Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In
Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
Clovis school band to perform in NY parade
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An exciting week for the Clovis North marching band and color guard as they travel to New York to participate in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students and staff wait anxiously in a classroom before embarking on their 5-hour flight to the big apple. Clovis North was chosen out […]
Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink. “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
YourCentralValley.com
Mr. Rib ready to serve meals in holiday tradition
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Mr. Rib is gearing up to continue his holiday tradition as he prepares to give back to the community by handing out free plates of food. Ned Mallory – aka Mr. Rib – will host a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday where Mallory expects to feed about 200-300 people. This […]
Car crashes into Clovis music store
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who police say mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake ended up with their car crashing through the front of a Clovis music store. Officers say calls were received around 9:30 a.m. to a business in Old Town Clovis on the 300 block of Pollasky Avenue. They […]
Fresno LGBTQ bar on alert amid Colorado mass shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On the heels of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, the LGBTQ community here in Fresno is on alert. Splash manager Trent Cross says the club shooting really hit home, so much his family started reaching out to see if he was ok. “My mom texted me and she was like be […]
yourcentralvalley.com
The San Joaquin Memorial High School Cheer Team donates to the 14th Annual KSEE24 Turkey Drive
Catholic Charities teamed up again for the 14th annual Turkey Drive benefiting families in the Central Valley. The San Joaquin Memorial High School Cheer team stopped by and baskets full of all the Thanksgiving sides and fixings.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Senior Activity Center to Hold Thanksgiving Lunch
The Clovis Senior Activity Center released a Facebook post detailing a certain Thanksgiving tradition that they have been hosting for over 30 years. In providing a Thanksgiving meal, free to all seniors, the Senior Center embarks in the certain American tradition as they have for a number of years prior.
yourcentralvalley.com
Sorority accepting applications for the 2023 Debutante Ball
Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Marri Turner from Iota Phi Lambda sorority spoke with Eyewitness News about the 2023 Debutante Scholarship program now accepting applications. Turner explained what they are looking for from prospective candidates and revealed that applications are being accepted through Dec. 15. Applications for Debutantes or the Escorts which accompany them need to be sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Annual Adoption Day held in Fresno for foster kids who found forever homes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Social Services held its annual Adoption Day event on Friday to celebrate the adoption of numerous youth into permanent homes. This year’s Adoption Day celebrates the formal finalization of 40 adoptions into 29 families. The event also celebrates the many caregivers, resource families, agencies, and organizations […]
Truck crashes into east central Fresno church
Early Saturday morning, a truck crashed into Second Chance Foursquare Ministry of Maple and McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Winter Wonderland wows crowds with snow, larger skating rink, holiday lights
As the countdown finished, the Hanford Christmas Tree was lit in front of the Civic Auditorium to officially open the 2022 edition of Winter Wonderland at Hanford Civic Park Saturday. The Hanford West High Choir sang Christmas songs as the Auditorium was bathed in red and green lights. This year...
