Fresno, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Thanksgiving sandwiches with The Pickled Deli

Some people might argue that the Thanksgiving sandwich is even better than the actual Thanksgiving dinner. The Pickled Deli stopped by to help us make use of our leftovers for the ultimate Thanksgiving sandwich. The Pickled Deli has two Central Valley Locations in Visalia and now in Fresno on First...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 reindeer arrive at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of reindeer have temporarily taken up residence at Fresno Chafee Zoo. Zoo officials say the reindeer, named Christmas and Peppermint, will be there for a limited time. Guests can see them right after they enter Fresno Chaffee Zoo by the Reptile House. “Christmas is our male reindeer, and he […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Fire Sparks At Denny’s In The Downtown Fresno Area

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A fire sparked at a Denny’s in the Downtown Fresno area Tuesday night. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the Denny’s on Divisadero and Abby around 8 p.m. Staff and customers were able to get out safely. No one was hurt. About...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In

Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis school band to perform in NY parade

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An exciting week for the Clovis North marching band and color guard as they travel to New York to participate in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students and staff wait anxiously in a classroom before embarking on their 5-hour flight to the big apple. Clovis North was chosen out […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink.  “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mr. Rib ready to serve meals in holiday tradition

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Mr. Rib is gearing up to continue his holiday tradition as he prepares to give back to the community by handing out free plates of food. Ned Mallory – aka Mr. Rib – will host a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday where Mallory expects to feed about 200-300 people. This […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car crashes into Clovis music store

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who police say mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake ended up with their car crashing through the front of a Clovis music store. Officers say calls were received around 9:30 a.m. to a business in Old Town Clovis on the 300 block of Pollasky Avenue. They […]
CLOVIS, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Senior Activity Center to Hold Thanksgiving Lunch

The Clovis Senior Activity Center released a Facebook post detailing a certain Thanksgiving tradition that they have been hosting for over 30 years. In providing a Thanksgiving meal, free to all seniors, the Senior Center embarks in the certain American tradition as they have for a number of years prior.
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Sorority accepting applications for the 2023 Debutante Ball

Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Marri Turner from Iota Phi Lambda sorority spoke with Eyewitness News about the 2023 Debutante Scholarship program now accepting applications. Turner explained what they are looking for from prospective candidates and revealed that applications are being accepted through Dec. 15. Applications for Debutantes or the Escorts which accompany them need to be sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.
FRESNO, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Adoption Day held in Fresno for foster kids who found forever homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Social Services held its annual Adoption Day event on Friday to celebrate the adoption of numerous youth into permanent homes. This year’s Adoption Day celebrates the formal finalization of 40 adoptions into 29 families. The event also celebrates the many caregivers, resource families, agencies, and organizations […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

