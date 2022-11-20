ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Conley Admits He Didn't See The Jazz's Hot Start Coming: "I Didn’t Think It Would Be This Right Away..."

By Nico Martinez
 3 days ago

Mike Conley explains Utah's hot start.

The Utah Jazz have been the biggest surprise so far in this early NBA season. After trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, they were predicted to be a lottery team this season.

But after one month of play so far, they stand at the top of the West standings with a 12-6 record. It's a start that nobody saw coming, not even Jazz guard Mike Conley.

As he explained in a chat with NBA writer Mark Medina , the vibes on the team are just something different this year.

Q: What explains the strong start?

"The vibe around here has been a lot different than any team I’ve been on. We got such a deep team. We have guys that all have individual goals with wanting to prove the world wrong about them and how we all can improve. We all have this dog and grit about us. You put that together in a pot and mix it up, and you’re seeing what the result is. It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of it."

Q: Did you see this coming?

"I can’t say that I did. I didn’t think it would be this right away. Our schedule has been really tough to start the season. But we’ve been a team that just goes out there. We don’t care who we play. We’re going to play harder, smarter and try to win the game. We’ve been able to do that on a lot of occasions."

Utah Jazz Could Be Shifting To Win-Now Mode After Dominant Start

No matter what the Jazz planned to be heading into this season, their position through the first month of the season has put some pressure on GM Danny Ainge to make some moves.

Apparently, John Collins is one name that has emerged from within the organization .

According to the latest report from Shams Charania, Utah has targeted Hawks big man John Collins in preliminary talks.

REPORT: The Utah Jazz have “made an inquiry,” on John Collins and have “shown interest in recent weeks and months.”

In an 82-game season, it can be hard to tell which teams are legit 15 games in. In the East, we know that the Bucks and Celtics are leading the pack. Out West? The Jazz might not have the look of a contender, but who is to say they shouldn't be treated like one?

If they keep winning, they will give us no choice but to recognize their place in the hierarchy.

