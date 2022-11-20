ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Saturday that he plans to keep a promise he made last year that if he were to become the Speaker of the House, he would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CNO2_0jHwGnag00
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN, smiles after a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in July. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

McCarthy made his comments during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition's 2022 leadership meeting in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"Last year, I promised that when I became Speaker, I would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee based on her repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks," McCarthy said. "I'm keeping that promise."

The latest election results , released Friday, indicate that Republicans have gained control of the lower chamber of Congress -- controlling 219 seats compared with 212 held by Democrats four four seats not determined yet.

A total of 218 seats were required for either party to hold control of the House and McCarthy is expected to officially be voted House Speaker by members of his party.

However, the Speaker of the House does not have the power to remove a member from a standing committee like the Foreign Affairs committee and only a majority vote by the entire House could remove her from her seat on the committee.

Omar, a progressive Democrat who represents Minnesota, has often been a critic of the nation of Israel which has been criticized by Republicans -- and particularly evangelical conservative Christians, who believe that Jewish people must control the region to fulfill a biblical prophecy of the second coming of Jesus .

Previously, Omar has opposed laws to restrict the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and voiced support for a two-state solution to resolve conflict between Israel and Palestine. Some of her comments include having tweeted that "Israel has hypnotized the world" and accused the nation of "evil doings."

She later faced criticism for appearing to imply that political support for Israel is based on pro-Israel lobbying groups and tweeted about "unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas , Israel, Afghanistan , and the Taliban."

McCarthy has threatened to "take action" against Omar and fellow progressive lawmaker Rashida Tlaib , who was born in the U.S. to Palestinian immigrants, as far back as 2019. In January, he also pledged to remove Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from their committee seats.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 10

Cloesmom
2d ago

Don't say I hope - you better get her off that committee. She hates this country and wants to destroy it at any cost. Send her packing, out of the United States would be even better.

Reply
5
Dan O'Callaghan
2d ago

Remove Schiff, Nader, AOC, And any of the Squad members.They are all a disgrace to America

Reply
6
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters

Some Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.Reacting to a historic performance by her party in Tuesday’s elections, which saw Democrats hold the Senate and position themselves for an expanded majority, Ms Pelosi noted that the Republican Party’s reaction to the attack on her husband had been met with a muted response from GOP leaders while their own members and supporters, like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump Jr, engaged in outright mockery.Mr...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
480K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy