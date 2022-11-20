ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BRFD: Arson cause of Brady Street house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning that left three people displaced. According to a spokesman with BRFD, the cause of the fire is arson. It happened in the 3200 block of Brady Street, near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

City of Plaquemine's parks closed again for vandalism

PLAQUEMINE - City Park in Plaquemine has been closed again after a public restroom was vandalized. City officials said a men's restroom was trashed: mirror's shattered, tissue and soap dispensers ripped off the wall and trash thrown around the area. Police said they are checking cameras that were recently installed...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

Officials arrest 2 for shots fired at intersection

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are facing charges after shots were fired at a White Castle intersection. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the intersection of LA 1 and Highway 69. The sheriff’s office announced...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
WAFB

Officials address investigation into ‘suspicious’ flyers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A health scare on Coursey Boulevard led to six businesses being evacuated and three Investar Bank employees being treated for an illness. Tests done by hazmat crews from Baton Rouge Fire Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff, State Police, and FBI all came back negative for threats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road near Kenilworth Parkway in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the SoLou restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday

BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart mass shooting

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting

WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD trying to ID armed robber

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a person in a photo who investigators say robbed a Dollar General. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person reportedly posed as a customer and entered a Dollar General on Florida Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

