cigar-coop.com
The Blog: Casa 1910 Experience 2022, Day Two
Greetings again from Mexico City, Mexico. The weekend of November 18 to 20th saw Casa 1910 Cigars hold its second annual Casa 1910 Experience event. The event was hosted by Casa 1910 owners Manolo Santiago, Jamie Baer, and Serge Bollin, in Mexico City. Day Two would mark the main attraction of the event.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel
A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
crimereads.com
How Grief and Revenge Made Geronimo Into a Legendary War Chief
Before Geronimo met any white Americans or came to think of them as enemies of the Apaches, he spent years fighting Mexicans. In Geronimo’s youth, the north reaches of Mexico formally encompassed the Arizona homeland of the Apaches. Yet even after Mexico in the 1840s relinquished what became the American Southwest—the region stretching from the Sabine River on the eastern border of Texas to the Pacific coast of California—the Apaches for years encountered Mexicans more often than Americans.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar; cartel messages left behind
Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.In the attack Wednesday night in the town of Apaseo el Alto, the attackers left hand-written posters on the blood-covered floor of the bar. The messages were signed...
Dog sniffs out 2,000 fentanyl pills baked into bread rolls in Mexico
Mexican authorities have seized plastic bags containing 2,000 fentanyl pills that were apparently baked into traditional bread rolls. The seizure announced Tuesday by Mexico's National Guard suggests drug cartels are trying to piggyback shipments in packages of traditional Mexican products. A specially trained dog alerted guard members to a suspicious...
Title 42 is ending. What does that mean for San Diego and Tijuana?
A federal judge said Tuesday that a controversial pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 is unlawful and must end. The policy has been used widely by immigration officials during the pandemic –– roughly 2.4 million times –– to expel migrants from the United States amid a historic level of encounters in the U.S.-Mexico border.
El Chapo’s Hometown Is Building a Narco Museum
The mayor of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s hometown in the state of Sinaloa is planning to open a narco museum to showcase its drug-trafficking history and royalty. All of the main drug lords from the Sinaloa Cartel, including Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel who remains at large, and Rafael Caro Quintero, who was recently arrested and was allegedly behind the killing of a DEA agent, would be brought together in Badiraguato, Sinaloa, promised José Paz López, the town’s mayor.
msn.com
Tourists are flocking to this sun-soaked country – but is it safe?
Some countries are always safe, or green, on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel website. Those that feature orange (leisure travel not recommended), or are painted entirely red (all travel not recommended), vary with the times – one decade’s “axis of evil” nation is another’s edgy adventure-travel destination.
'Nicaragua will end up alone' as migrants flee
Jose Galeano is on the verge of embarking on the most important and frightening journey of his life. At least 60 people from Galeano's area have embarked on that journey this year.
Mother of disappeared person slain in Mexico, 5th in 2 years
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Another mother searching for her disappeared child has been killed in Mexico, the fifth murder of a volunteer search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021. Members of her search group called Tuesday for justice in the killing of Maria Vázquez Ramírez, which they...
Mexican searchers exhume 53 bags of human remains after dog is spotted carrying human hand
A group of Mexican women has unearthed 53 bags of human remains over the past month in the Mexican town of Irapuato, which has been ravaged by cartels.
Mexico authorizes U.S. seizure of drug lord Caro Quintero's property
MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has authorized the United States to seize drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero's assets in Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.
Homeless migrants spilling onto the streets of Reynosa, Mexico, volunteer says
Thousands of migrants are living in crowded shelters and in a makeshift river camp in Reynosa, Mexico. The leader of an NGO helping them spoke with Border Report and shared photos and videos of what's going on.
Mexico succession puts scientist on path to be first woman president
MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country's first woman leader.
France 24
Horseman and hero: Who is Argentina's 21st century gaucho?
San Antonio de Areco (Argentina) (AFP) – Riders in berets, espadrilles and traditional neck scarves stand out against a dust cloud enveloping a melee of hundreds of horses as they expertly herd the animals. The riders are gauchos, deft horsemen who occupy a special place in the Argentine psyche,...
