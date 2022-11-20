ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
brproud.com

EBR Mayor Pro Tempore holds Turkey Drive in District 7 amid inflation crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0)–Families in the capital area have become recipients of some much-needed relief when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Baton Rouge’s District Seven community enjoyed a turkey giveaway Monday, November 21. Baton Rouge Resident, LaTesha Dorsey expressed appreciation for the event, telling BRProud, “I’m happy that,...
wrkf.org

How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. “I […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway

A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
K945

Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars

It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge short-term rental rules rile neighborhood groups: 'no recourse for homeowners'

When the Metro Council approved new rules for short-term rentals in Baton Rouge, it removed one key requirement — a change some homeowners groups argue guts enforcement. “There is no recourse for homeowners right now,” said Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations and a member of the committee. “That has been stripped totally.”
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
WDSU

Preparations underway for 49th Annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
