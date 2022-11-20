Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
postsouth.com
Sugarcane harvest robust, but outside challenges loom for Cora Texas
The 2022 harvest season could be a record-breaker for Cora Texas Manufacturing Co. in White Castle, but the turn of events outside the sugar industry could pose major challenges. Cora Texas projects a record amount of cane, between 37 and 39 tons per acre. It marks a 10 percent increase...
occupyoakland.org
Well-known Uses of cash dos You Pay day loan towards Hammond, Los angeles
Become approved Having Poor credit – When looking at its payday loan application, lenders don’t believe concerning your credit rating. They use alot more conditions, including money, finding out how much money you ought to get. Bucks dos New with the Hammond, Louisiana, also provides about-individual borrowing an...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
theadvocate.com
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
brproud.com
EBR Mayor Pro Tempore holds Turkey Drive in District 7 amid inflation crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0)–Families in the capital area have become recipients of some much-needed relief when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Baton Rouge’s District Seven community enjoyed a turkey giveaway Monday, November 21. Baton Rouge Resident, LaTesha Dorsey expressed appreciation for the event, telling BRProud, “I’m happy that,...
wrkf.org
How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. “I […]
NOLA.com
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway
A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
theadvocate.com
DOTD chief again denies any plan to trim I-10 to one lane each way in Baton Rouge
In a formal response, Louisiana transportation chief Shawn Wilson has told state Attorney General Jeff Landry he is mistaken in saying that plans to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge means the roadway will be trimmed to one lane in each direction. "Contrary to your perceived understanding of the project,...
Tainted Flyers in Baton Rouge Send Workers to Hospital
We are following a developing story out of Baton Rouge. WBRZ-TV reports that three people were sent to a hospital after coming into contact with flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The flyers were reportedly dropped off in an overnight deposit box at the Investar Bank on Coursey...
Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars
It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge short-term rental rules rile neighborhood groups: 'no recourse for homeowners'
When the Metro Council approved new rules for short-term rentals in Baton Rouge, it removed one key requirement — a change some homeowners groups argue guts enforcement. “There is no recourse for homeowners right now,” said Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations and a member of the committee. “That has been stripped totally.”
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
visitbatonrouge.com
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
Your First Look at Oxygen's Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge
For some, Baton Rouge is just the capital city of Louisiana. But for others, it's one of the darkest places in the country. The city's grim history is the subject of Oxygen's terrifying two-part...
WDSU
Preparations underway for 49th Annual Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
Comments / 0