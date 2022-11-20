Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Lopers fall at Chadron State despite 24-point effort from Darrian Nebeker
CHADRON — Junior guard Isaiah Watt scored 21 points and Chadron State hit five straight 3- pointers in the second half as part of a 91-72 win over the University of Nebraska at Kearney Tuesday night in Chadron. The Eagles (1-3) never trailed but saw a 13-point first-half lead...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High wrestling looking for improvement
KEARNEY — Kearney High has five returning state qualifiers and eight other letter winners leading it onto the mat this year, all with lofty personal goals in mind. However, second-year coach Ryan Bauer has one goal at the front of his mind: Growth. “I’m excited to see growth,” Bauer...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High associate superintendent and former athletic director finalists for next NSAA director
LINCOLN – Mark Armstrong, Jon Cerny, John Krogstrand and Chris Loofe are the finalists to be the next NSAA executive director. The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the four men will be interviewed Nov. 29 and 30 at the NSAA office by the seven eligible members of its board.
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
Kearney Hub
All five starters return for Ravenna girls
RAVENNA — The Ravenna girls fell one game short of the state tournament last year. With all five starters back from last year’s 20-6 team, the Bluejays have high hopes of making the next step. “We bring back a lot of experience from the last couple of years...
Kearney Hub
Ansley/Litchfield basketball relying on crafty lefties
Something will look a little out of kilter with the Ansley/Litchfield boys basketball team. Coach Matt Drew expects he will start four left-handers. “Don’t know if I have seen that from any level, let alone (Class) D1 Nebraska,” he said. Drew has his share of experience, having coached...
Kearney Hub
2-a-Days: Loomis boys rebuilding after state runner-up finish
LOOMIS — Loomis made a state championship run last year, falling to North Platte St. Pat’s in the Class D1 state championship game. Four senior starters triggered that run, leaving 13th-year head coach Drew Billeter looking at a rebuilding project this winter. “We will be a very young...
News Channel Nebraska
Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery
KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
Kearney Hub
2-a-days: Axtell teams looking to move up in the standings
AXTELL — It’s a mixed bag for the Axtell Wildcats girls basketball team. The Wildcats return four of five starters from last year’s 12-11 team and hope to crack into the upper echelon of the Fort Kearny Conference. However, the one starter they lost was last year’s...
Kearney Hub
2-a-Days: Bertrand teams hoping for improvement in winter sports
BERTRAND — The Bertrand Vikings have every reason to believe they can climb over the .500 mark. The Vikings were 12-13 last year but return three of their top five players from last year. Six-6 senior Chonsey Bieker returns after averaging 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last...
Kearney Hub
2-a-Days: Falcons poised to make their mark
WILCOX — The Wilcox-Hildreth girls have found cracking into the upper echelon of the Fort Kearny Conference a little rough in recent years. But with four starters returning from a team that produced some highlights last year, things may be looking up. Coach Cody Whipkey, entering his eighth year...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
News Channel Nebraska
First data center in Nebraska could be located in Hall County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- A New York- based company is seeking a permit that would allow it to build a data center in Hall County. VCV Digital says data centers need to be close to power and that is why it’s looking at this spot in central Nebraska. The VCV...
Aurora News Register
Deer harvest totals reported down this year
Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Sit N Bull Saloon
UNL Extension gives tips for properly preparing and keeping your Thanksgiving turkey. The latest key winner drawn in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. We're at the turning point. Warmer temperatures are on the way. Railside Christmas carries on for a 30th year. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022...
Kearney Hub
Gothenburg saddles up for Pony Express tourists with new bronze statue
GOTHENBURG — The original Pony Express Station located within picturesque Gothenburg has been welcoming history enthusiasts from all around the world for more than 90 years. Located just a couple of minutes off I-80, an estimated 40,000-50,000 people visit the historical log building/museum each year. Now they have one more reason to visit: a unique Pony Express bronze statue.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of methamphetamine
From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the HBO Original six-part documentary series #MindOverMurder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.
News Channel Nebraska
Conestoga mall closer to being redeveloped
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Grand Island City Council is authorizing the redevelopment and rezoning of the Conestoga Mall project. According to Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity, today’s meeting was the next step in the approval of the mall redevelopment project. The council authorized the use of tax increment financing and created an enhanced employment area, which would add a 1.5% occupation tax on all sales at the mall. Those sources could raise about $70 million over 30 years.
Kearney Hub
Partial closure of streets planned for YMCA 20th annual Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that portions of the following streets may be closed on Thursday beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.:. The purpose of the closure is for the annual Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble sponsored by the YMCA.
Kearney Hub
Horizon Middle School students make a difference by donating $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Foundation
KEARNEY — Horizon Middle School student council will donate $1,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “The students were excited to make a difference in the life of a child who has significant health issues,” said Lori Moore, HMS student council sponsor. The Kearney middle school students did two fundraisers...
Comments / 0