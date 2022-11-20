HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday. Heinicke, thrust into the starting role when Wentz fractured a finger, had another solid performance to help the Commanders (6-5) build on Monday night’s victory over previously unbeaten Philadelphia. Washington has won five of six and is above .500 for the first time since Week 1. “We are going to go with Taylor, and we’ll work Carson back in and see where Carson is in terms of when he’s ready to be the backup,” Rivera said. “Then, we’ll go from there.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO