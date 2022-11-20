ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Suffers First Loss of the Season, Lose by 18 to Maryland

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team dropped an 88-70 decision Sunday afternoon against Maryland in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament championship game. Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong scored a team-high 22 points for Miami (4-1) at Mohegan Sun Arena. Maryland...
CORAL GABLES, FL
247Sports

Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?

Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
nittanysportsnow.com

Mathias Barnwell Will Sign with Penn State on Dec. 21

On Monday, Class of 2023 Penn State commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell announced on his Twitter account that he will be signing his letter of intent to play for Penn State on December 21st at 6 p.m. at Riverbend High School, which is the first day of the early signing period.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

St. John’s win back-to-back WCAC Capital Div. titles

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — On Sunday, in the WCAC Capital Division championship, St. John’s defeat DeMatha 7-3 in a defensive battle. It’s the Cadets’ second straight championship, and it took the late heroics of Asa Gregg, who made an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone to score the only touchdown […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Last Teams Standing: Quince Orchard, Damascus Advance to Semifinals

Quince Orchard (12-0) and Damascus (10-1) are the last two Montgomery County teams remaining in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Quince Orchard is looking to win their second straight class 4A title after finishing with a perfect 14-0 record in 2021. This is the Cougars’...
DAMASCUS, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Navy to wear out of this world NASA uniforms for Army game

The uniforms are dedicated to the 54 Navy graduates that went on to become Astronauts. According to the school, no other institution has produced more people for the space program. That list includes Alan Shephard, who landed on the moon is part of the Apollo 14 mission, and Bruce McCandless...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
TMZ.com

Navy Football Unveils Awesome Space Uniforms For Army Game

Navy football players are going to be looking gooooooooood for their game against Army this year -- the school just revealed it'll be wearing NASA-themed uniforms for the classic rivalry ... and they're awesome!!. The helmets, jerseys, cleats and gloves will feature nods to astronauts -- as the school looks...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
Georgetown Voice

Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund

“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
WASHINGTON, DC
