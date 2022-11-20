Photos: North Carolina vs. James Madison in basketball action

No. 1 North Carolina spent the better part of its four games to open the season playing to the level of its competition. Senior forward Armando Bacot wonders just how the Heels will stack up nationally. Bacot and the Tar Heels (4-0) are about to find the answers to those questions starting Thursday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The three-day event honors the Nike legend.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Since the emergence of the NCAA transfer portal in 2018, thousands of college athletes have taken the opportunity to put their name in the online database declaring their desire to find a new place to play, and it’s no different at North Carolina. With...
The Wolfpack had a problem trying to slow down Gradey Dick, a slender 6-8 freshman with a sweet shooting touch. Dick finished with 25 points, while the Jayhawks’ Jalen Wilson had 19, and Dujuan Harris added 14.
RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons. For St. Aug’s sake, a newfangled...
The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech rivalry is one of the best in football. Unfortunately, it's going to have to wait another year to be played. The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game, originally scheduled to be played this Saturday, has been cancelled. The cancellation comes following the ...
Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month. That all...
Kenan Memorial Stadium is home to the North Carolina Tar Heels football team. The venue opened in 1927 at 78 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Over the years, the stadium has gone through numerous renovations to add more seating and improve the game day experience for fans. Here are...
GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.
Comments / 0