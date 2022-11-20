ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Photos: North Carolina vs. James Madison in basketball action

By Robert Willett
 3 days ago

No. 1 North Carolina vs. James Madison on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

The Tar Heels improved their offensive play, rebounding and defensive stops in their win over James Madison University.

Check out photos from the game by News & Observer photojournalist Robert Willett.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) defends James Madison’s Takal Molson (15) in the second half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team in the second half against James Madison on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) drives to the basket against James Madison’s Justin Amadi (11) in the second half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Davis lead all scores with 21 points in the Tar Heels’ 80-64 victory. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) works against James Madison’s Alonzo Sule (25) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) puts up a shot against James Madison’s Takal Molson (15) in the second half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket against James Madison’s Noah Freidel (1) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) puts up a shot against James Madison’s Mezzo Offurum (13) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) drives to the basket against James Madison’s Alonzo Sule (25) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) defends James Madison’s Julien Wooden (22) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
James Madison’s Terrence Edwards (5) defends North Carolina’s Seth Trimble (0) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
James Madison’s Terrence Edwards (5) fouls North Caroliona’s Seth Trimble (0) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis applauds his team’s performance in the first half against James Madison on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) battles with James Madison’s Noah Freidel (1) for a defensive rebound in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Bacot had 23 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ victory. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) looks for an open teammate as he drives against James Madison’s Takal Molson (15) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seth Trimble (0) defends James Madison’s Vado Morse (4) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) makes a steal from James Madison’s Takal Molson (15) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team on defense in the first half against James Madison on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) puts up a shot against James Madison’s Takal Molson (15) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis confers with his assistant coaches Sean May and Brad Frederick in the first half against James Madison on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) goes to the basket against James Madison’s Terrence Edwards (5) in the first half on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Bacot scored 19 points and had 23 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 80-64 victory. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) talks with his teammates as they warm up for their game against James Madison on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

