Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
‘He Is Back!’: NBA Fans Are In Shock After Another Monster Game From Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons lived up to his All-Star level of talent by leading the Brooklyn Nets to a strong win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
LeBron James' Family: Wife, Sons, Daughter, Brother, Mother And Father
LeBron James' family tree is very interesting. His mother is Gloria, and his father is a mostly unknown person named Anthony McClelland. Check out the details about LeBron James' wife, kids, and other relatives.
Trainer Who Worked With Top NBA Stars Arrested On Rape Warrant
Trainer Rob McClanaghan -- who worked with several top NBA stars -- was arrested in Rhode Island on a rape warrant.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
Charles Barkley Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken to Former ‘Best Friend’ Michael Jordan in Almost 10 Years: ‘We’re Both Stubborn’
From friends to rivals. Former NBA player Charles Barkley revealed that he hasn't spoken to Michael Jordan in nearly a decade after they had a falling out. While speaking with Tom Brady about his outspoken nature on the Monday, November 21 episode of the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Video shows NBA skills trainer Rob McClanaghan altering a woman’s drink, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: This story contains details about an alleged sexual assault. Video surveillance shows a Rhode Island man — who is facing rape and drugging charges — sprinkling something over the top of a woman’s drink before leaving a hotel bar with her, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.
Larry Bird: Biography, Career, Net Worth, Family, Top Stories for the Boston Celtics Legend
Who is Larry Bird? We've got you covered with anything and everything about the Boston Celtics legend. The post Larry Bird: Biography, Career, Net Worth, Family, Top Stories for the Boston Celtics Legend appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
“We've been in too many battles to have a scar on our relationship.” — Kawhi Leonard gets real about his relationship with Greg Popovich
Pop was Leonard's first mentor, and the 5-time All-Star didn't hesitate to say that his first coach is the reason why he's the superstar that he is today.
NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge
A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
Yardbarker
Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are undoubtedly one of the most recognizable duos to ever play in the NBA. The two superstars donned the Chicago Bulls jersey for years and won six NBA Championships together. During their playing days, they were considered pretty close. But over the years, the relationship...
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
NBA Executive Sees Big Problem For Mavs, Christian Wood
There could be some trouble brewing with the Dallas Mavericks as some issues are beginning to arise with the rotations that head coach Jason Kidd has been using early this NBA season. The player in the middle of the controversy is big man Christian Wood. Wood was peculiarly absent from...
John Salley compares his playing days to the current NBA era and why he would punch Ja Morant if he tried to dunk on him
John Salley discusses the current state of the NBA and what makes it different from the era when he played
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
A fan spotted Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on a date at an NFL game and fully blasted her.
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
Kobe Bryant was one of the best players in NBA history. More than 250 players could never beat him on the court.
