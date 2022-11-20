ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Morris Co. welcomes new K-9 to Sheriff’s Office

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County has welcomed a new K-9 to the Sheriff’s Office. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Nov. 18, it welcomed a new K-9 to the ranks. Kimber is a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois and will work alongside veteran officer Alex Wooden.
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Improper disposal of smoking materials caused North Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is new information on the North Topeka apartment fire nearly two weeks ago that claimed a man’s life. Topeka Fire officials told 13 NEWS the November 10 fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. They say the materials were left on a second-floor balcony at Woodland Park Apartments, and the fire spread from there.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 men arrested for drugs in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Wednesday night in Jackson County after a Sheriff’s deputy located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2010 Honda Civic was stopped near 134th and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire broke out overnight Tuesday at Topeka’s Goodyear plant. Firefighters responded just around 1:35 a.m. on November 22 to the plant just off NW U.S. 24 Highway. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. There is no word...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed

Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Emporia Police clarify AMBER Alert policies after 2 children found safe

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have clarified their AMBER Alert policy after two children were reported missing and have since been found safe. After two children from Emporia were briefly reported missing, KVOE reports that the Emporia Police Department has clarified its policies regarding AMBER Alerts. EPD noted that...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake crews make quick work of 4-wheeler fire

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake crews made quick work of a fire that seemed to have been started by a 4-wheeler. The Silver Lake Police Department says it and Fire District No. 1 were called to the scene of a fire in the 400 block of Madore St. just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
SILVER LAKE, KS
WIBW

Good Kids - Coffey County Poultry Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Poultry Team returned from a national competition in Kentucky. The group won 19th place overall among all teams at the event. These students are active in many agricultural activities around Coffey County.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Hay bale loss estimated at between $4,800-$15,000 after fire south of Hartford

Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Olpe Fire crews made quick work of a grass fire south of Hartford late Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to 2176 Road 30, roughly 14 miles east of Olpe and nearly nine miles south of Hartford, at 4:30 pm. According to Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn, crews found roughly 30 acres of grass and 55-60 large round bales on fire.
HARTFORD, KS
WIBW

Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Topeka woman killed in Sunday wreck near St. Marys

A Topeka woman was killed early Sunday morning following a crash near St. Marys. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord, driven by 22-year-old Alexis Ward was traveling westbound on Highway 24 near Pleasant View Road at around 6 a.m. Authorities say her car left the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then crossed the middle lanes and went off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then rolled after over-correcting again and she was thrown from the vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy