Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Morris Co. welcomes new K-9 to Sheriff’s Office
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County has welcomed a new K-9 to the Sheriff’s Office. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Nov. 18, it welcomed a new K-9 to the ranks. Kimber is a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois and will work alongside veteran officer Alex Wooden.
WIBW
Improper disposal of smoking materials caused North Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is new information on the North Topeka apartment fire nearly two weeks ago that claimed a man’s life. Topeka Fire officials told 13 NEWS the November 10 fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. They say the materials were left on a second-floor balcony at Woodland Park Apartments, and the fire spread from there.
WIBW
2 men arrested for drugs in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Wednesday night in Jackson County after a Sheriff’s deputy located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2010 Honda Civic was stopped near 134th and U.S. Highway 75.
KETV.com
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
WIBW
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire broke out overnight Tuesday at Topeka’s Goodyear plant. Firefighters responded just around 1:35 a.m. on November 22 to the plant just off NW U.S. 24 Highway. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. There is no word...
KVOE
Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed
Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
WIBW
Emporia Police clarify AMBER Alert policies after 2 children found safe
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have clarified their AMBER Alert policy after two children were reported missing and have since been found safe. After two children from Emporia were briefly reported missing, KVOE reports that the Emporia Police Department has clarified its policies regarding AMBER Alerts. EPD noted that...
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Fire destroys shed Monday morning behind residence just west of Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Monday morning destroyed a large shed behind a house near Lake Shawnee in southeast Topeka, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. at 2657 S.E. Tidewater Drive. The location was just southeast of S.E. Tidewater Drive and Lakewood Boulevard. Topeka Fire...
WIBW
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed an early-morning search warrant at a home in West Topeka as part of an ongoing investigation based out of Douglas Co., Nebraska. Officers were called to a home at 2100 SW Meadow Ln. around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, November 21 on the report of a disturbance.
WIBW
Silver Lake crews make quick work of 4-wheeler fire
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake crews made quick work of a fire that seemed to have been started by a 4-wheeler. The Silver Lake Police Department says it and Fire District No. 1 were called to the scene of a fire in the 400 block of Madore St. just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
KVOE
Emporia Police clarifies AMBER Alert policy after incident involving pair of missing juveniles last week
After two Emporia children went missing briefly late last week, Emporia Police are clarifying policies when it comes to using AMBER Alerts — and officers are considering a new method of communicating when missing child cases don’t reach AMBER Alert levels. Officers announced separate searches Friday afternoon and...
WIBW
Good Kids - Coffey County Poultry Team
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Poultry Team returned from a national competition in Kentucky. The group won 19th place overall among all teams at the event. These students are active in many agricultural activities around Coffey County.
WIBW
Multiple water main breaks force complete closure of Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of an intersection in Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of the 17th and High Ave. intersection. The City indicated that the closure...
WIBW
Third water main break in one week closes yet another Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third water main break in a single week has closed yet another Topeka street. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a water main break has fully closed SW Western Ave. between SW Huntoon and SW 12th St. The City noted that...
WIBW
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody following an incident Monday morning in central Topeka, police said. Multiple police units were stationed near S.W. 21st and Van Buren as they responded to the incident. Streets in the immediate area were blocked to traffic as officers were on...
KVOE
Hay bale loss estimated at between $4,800-$15,000 after fire south of Hartford
Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Olpe Fire crews made quick work of a grass fire south of Hartford late Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to 2176 Road 30, roughly 14 miles east of Olpe and nearly nine miles south of Hartford, at 4:30 pm. According to Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn, crews found roughly 30 acres of grass and 55-60 large round bales on fire.
WIBW
Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
1350kman.com
Topeka woman killed in Sunday wreck near St. Marys
A Topeka woman was killed early Sunday morning following a crash near St. Marys. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord, driven by 22-year-old Alexis Ward was traveling westbound on Highway 24 near Pleasant View Road at around 6 a.m. Authorities say her car left the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then crossed the middle lanes and went off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then rolled after over-correcting again and she was thrown from the vehicle.
WIBW
82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
Comments / 0