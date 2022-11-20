Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Akron teachers reject recommendations for new contract
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools teachers rejected a fact-finders recommendations on a new contract Monday evening. Officials with the Akron Education Association said a “staggering” 99% of its members agreed to reject the recommendation. The teachers will now use the assistance of a federal mediator to...
‘Tragic’: HS senior dies, Streetsboro schools say
A high school senior at Streetsboro High School has died, the school district confirmed Sunday.
CMSD receives ‘major gift’ which will benefit students and staff, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is having a news conference Tuesday morning to announce they are receiving a “major gift” which they said will benefit their students and staff. Details will be announced at a news conference at East Tech High School. This is...
Akron Fire department gets new leadership
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the Akron Fire Department's next fire chief Tuesday.
High school student’s suicide was the result of ‘sextortion’, Streetsboro police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police and the family of Streetsboro High School Senior James Woods announced Tuesday James took his own life because he was the victim of sextortion. Sextortion is an online crime that happens when an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince a victim to...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools treasurer receives 17 percent raise; salary jumps by more than $23,000
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The salary of Craig Yaniglos, treasurer of the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools, will rise to $160,000 in August -- an increase of 17 percent over his current $136,427 annual salary. The school board unanimously approved the pay increase in October. It’s part of a five-year contract extension...
‘I’m scared in the classroom’: Local parents concerned over child’s safety
At Monday night's Salem City School Board meeting, safety concerns were brought up. They stem from a case involving a kindergartner at Buckeye Elementary.
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
Streetsboro teen who died by suicide was sextortion victim, family says
Tamia and Timothy Woods said they want children to be able to talk openly with their parents when they're in crisis. They also want parents to know the circumstances of their son's death, so they can protect their children from the predators targeting teens online — like those who targeted their son before his death.
3News Investigates: Ethics questions swirl around Lake County commissioner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Lake County commissioner already working two full-time jobs took on a third by using his government office and taxpayer resources, a move that a 3News investigation shows appears to conflict with Ohio ethics laws. The three-month-long probe by 3News Investigates involved reviewing the voluminous internet...
Woman killed in Ohio metro park: Husband sentenced
A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio metro park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
CSU trustees should also remove the James Rhodes name from Rhodes Tower
Now that the trustees of Cleveland State University have voted unanimously to remove the name of John Marshall, former Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, from the name of the law school (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18), perhaps they could keep the ball rolling.
Akron Urban League gets largest gift in agency’s history from MacKenzie Scott
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The giving from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to touch Northeast Ohio with a $2.4 million gift to the Akron Urban League, which is the largest donation it has ever received. “We are honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Akron Urban...
Toddlers found alone outside Ohio daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and fellow personnel from the Cleveland Division of Fire gathered on Wednesday morning to honor fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Those who attended the remembrance ceremony at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue, which included Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke, shared stories about Tetrick’s life and public service.
Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the Cleveland firefighter who was fatally struck in a Nov. 19 hit-and-run incident have been released. According to the Cleveland firefighters’ union, the funeral for Johnny Tetrick will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage...
'Sadness and disappointment': MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros fired amid accusations of embezzlement
CLEVELAND — Longtime MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros has been fired less than two months before his planned retirement, a shocking move for one of Northeast Ohio's largest health care systems. In a statement provided to 3News, MetroHealth Board of Trustees Chair Vanessa Whiting said Boutros' termination came...
Schools find solution to cell phone distraction in classes
Some schools in Ohio are finding a solution to cell phone distraction in classes. Students at T-Squared Honors Academy must put their phone in a special pouch all day.
Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
