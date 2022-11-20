ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

cleveland19.com

Akron teachers reject recommendations for new contract

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools teachers rejected a fact-finders recommendations on a new contract Monday evening. Officials with the Akron Education Association said a “staggering” 99% of its members agreed to reject the recommendation. The teachers will now use the assistance of a federal mediator to...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and fellow personnel from the Cleveland Division of Fire gathered on Wednesday morning to honor fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Those who attended the remembrance ceremony at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue, which included Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke, shared stories about Tetrick’s life and public service.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year

MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
MEDINA, OH

