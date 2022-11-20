Read full article on original website
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Former Syracuse Player & NBA Trainer Arrested
Rob McClanaghan always seemed like a go-getter. He was a walk-on for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and later took his learned skills to becoming a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Now McClanaghan is being accused of a horrific crime that allegedly occurred at a Boston hotel last week.
NBA trainer accused of drugging, raping woman held without bail
WARWICK, R.I -- Top NBA trainer Robert McClanaghan faced a judge Monday after he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in Boston. The 43-year-old was ordered held without bail by a judge in Warwick, Rhode Island. He will be transferred to Boston on Tuesday. According to paperwork from Boston Police, McClanaghan and the alleged victim met on a dating app. They met up at a Boston hotel bar, the alleged victim had 1-2 drinks and they went up to the woman's hotel room. The woman said she blacked out shortly after getting to the hotel room. She reported waking up alone, covered in bruises and in pain, leading her to believe she was drugged and raped.A warrant for McClanaghan's arrest was issued out of Boston Municipal Court on Thursday and he was found one day later in East Greenwich, R.I.. According to McClanaghan's website, he is a premier skills development trainer who has worked with NBA stars like Al Horford and Stephen Curry.
nbcboston.com
After Winning Regionals, Lynn Youth Football Team Barred From Nationals in Florida
Youth football players in Lynn, Massachusetts, were bound for a championship match in Florida, but their sudden disqualification left players disheartened. Jubilation came Saturday as East Lynn's Pop Warner team won the regional championship over Everett. The league's regional president addressed the team after the game, telling players they would be representing eastern Massachusetts in Florida.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Derek Mack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
30-year-old found with gunshot wound to face in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, November 22 around 2:23 p.m. according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say they responded to the 500 block of S. Salina Street for a shooting with injuries call. Once they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who […]
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
These Mass. high school football teams will play in Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium this weekend
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts high school football Super Bowl games will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this weekend. Sixteen schools have advanced to the state championship round of the MIAA football tournament and they’ll square off at the home of the New England Patriots. The...
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed. “This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Syracuse woman admits driving high in crash that killed passenger; gets 2 to 6 years in prison
Syracuse, NY — A woman admitted Monday that she was high on drugs at the time of a high-speed crash on Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse that left her car in flames and killed her passenger. Aeriel Freeman, 31, will spend 2 to 6 years in prison under a...
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Rochester man killed when hit by plow in Macedon
The driver of the plow remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
fallriverreporter.com
Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer
Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
NECN
After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges
A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
Democrat Overturns Election Result in Recount, Beats Republican by One Vote
In New Hampshire, Democrat Maxine Mosley was able to erase a 23-vote deficit to defeat Republican Larry Gagne for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
