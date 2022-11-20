Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Call it a gut feeling, but a week ago, I started talking to people about James Houston, the Lions' sixth-round pick who had spent the duration of his rookie season on the practice squad. Once training camp wraps, the media doesn't get to see practice, outside brief 15-minute windows of individual drills. That means we have to rely on what coaches, players and teammates are willing to share to get any updates on developmental progress.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO