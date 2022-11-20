Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Detroit News
Thursday's NFL: Prescott, TEs help Cowboys to Thanksgiving win over Giants
Arlington, Texas — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie Peyton Hendershot ran for a 2-yard TD before directing all three of his fellow tight...
How Jeff Saturday is preparing Bernhard Raimann to face T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons and the NFL's elite
INDIANAPOLIS — The tests are coming for Bernhard Raimann. On Monday night, the Colts rookie left tackle will face the Steelers' T.J. Watt, who has only led the NFL in sacks in two straight seasons, with a combined 37.5. ...
Detroit News
Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season
Boston — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the...
Detroit News
Nebraska football closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.
Detroit News
Shorthanded Pistons end West Coast trip with loss to Suns
The Pistons closed out their six-game West Coast road swing with a 108-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Like their previous five road games, the Pistons remained competitive throughout the game against the team with the best record in the Western Conference despite being down four starters.
Detroit News
Red Wings stretch win streak to four games on Dylan Larkin's shootout goal
Detroit — The Red Wings keep stringing together victories. They reached the first-quarter mark of the NHL season Saturday working a little longer, but ultimately defeating the Arizona Coyotes, 4-3, in a shootout. Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal in the shootout, after Arizona had tied the game late...
Detroit News
Four Downs: James Houston hype, Lions' clock management and Ford Field's atmosphere
Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Call it a gut feeling, but a week ago, I started talking to people about James Houston, the Lions' sixth-round pick who had spent the duration of his rookie season on the practice squad. Once training camp wraps, the media doesn't get to see practice, outside brief 15-minute windows of individual drills. That means we have to rely on what coaches, players and teammates are willing to share to get any updates on developmental progress.
Detroit News
Red Wings showing ability to push back physically against opponents
Detroit — It was one play, but it spoke loudly of what the Red Wings want to be as a hockey team. Filip Hronek was behind his own net Friday when Arizona's Jack McBain came flying and connected with Hronek near the head area. Not liking what he saw,...
Detroit News
Improved special teams large part of Red Wings' early success
Detroit — The Red Wings have missed the playoffs for the last six seasons, and to be sure, there are a variety of reasons why that is. Not enough overall talent is a prime reason. There were seasons where faulty goaltending was an issue, the offense wasn't dangerous enough, or the overall defense was too leaky.
Detroit News
Pistons mailbag: What would it take for Jaden Ivey to win Rookie of the Year?
The Pistons are playing their best basketball of the season, without three of their best players. Detroit is riding a two-game win streak after back-to-back wins against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, and the team looks to complete its six-game road trip with a victory against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
Detroit News
NFL dream no longer pie in the sky for Lions lineman Dan Skipper
Allen Park — Four years ago, the Sunday before Thanksgiving was just another mile marker on an endless highway of dessert. But this past Sunday, Dan Skipper’s work day ended with the National Football League’s leader in rushing touchdowns stopping his postgame press conference to shout him out.
Comments / 0