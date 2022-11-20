ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Detroit News

Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

Boston — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the...
BOSTON, MA
Detroit News

Nebraska football closing in on Matt Rhule as coach

Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.
LINCOLN, NE
Detroit News

Shorthanded Pistons end West Coast trip with loss to Suns

The Pistons closed out their six-game West Coast road swing with a 108-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Like their previous five road games, the Pistons remained competitive throughout the game against the team with the best record in the Western Conference despite being down four starters.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Red Wings stretch win streak to four games on Dylan Larkin's shootout goal

Detroit — The Red Wings keep stringing together victories. They reached the first-quarter mark of the NHL season Saturday working a little longer, but ultimately defeating the Arizona Coyotes, 4-3, in a shootout. Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal in the shootout, after Arizona had tied the game late...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Four Downs: James Houston hype, Lions' clock management and Ford Field's atmosphere

Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Call it a gut feeling, but a week ago, I started talking to people about James Houston, the Lions' sixth-round pick who had spent the duration of his rookie season on the practice squad. Once training camp wraps, the media doesn't get to see practice, outside brief 15-minute windows of individual drills. That means we have to rely on what coaches, players and teammates are willing to share to get any updates on developmental progress.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Improved special teams large part of Red Wings' early success

Detroit — The Red Wings have missed the playoffs for the last six seasons, and to be sure, there are a variety of reasons why that is. Not enough overall talent is a prime reason. There were seasons where faulty goaltending was an issue, the offense wasn't dangerous enough, or the overall defense was too leaky.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

NFL dream no longer pie in the sky for Lions lineman Dan Skipper

Allen Park — Four years ago, the Sunday before Thanksgiving was just another mile marker on an endless highway of dessert. But this past Sunday, Dan Skipper’s work day ended with the National Football League’s leader in rushing touchdowns stopping his postgame press conference to shout him out.
DETROIT, MI

