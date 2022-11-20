ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Cross helps UMass turn back Charlotte 60-54

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jHwFR5N00

Matt Cross scored 12 points to help Massachusetts defeat Charlotte 60-54 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday.

Cross was 5-of-7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Minutemen (4-1). T.J. Weeks added 11 points and nine rebounds. RJ Luis scored nine with six boards.

Aly Khalifa led the 49ers (4-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Igor Milicic Jr. added 11 points, while Brice Williams scored nine.

Cross put up 10 points in the first half for UMass, which led 38-28 at halftime.

NEXT UP

UMass plays Tuesday against South Florida on the road, and Charlotte visits Detroit Mercy on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

915K+
Followers
193K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy