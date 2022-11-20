ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Front Porch team awards funds to 14 Omaha housing programs, projects

By Cindy Gonzalez (Nebraska Examiner)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgNI7_0jHwFNnh00

The winners of about $11 million in housing-related loans and grants were announced Thursday, and in part should spark the creation of up to 645 affordable dwellings in the city.

The awards come mostly from American Rescue Plan Act funds that the City of Omaha previously directed to nonprofit Front Porch Investments.

Front Porch’s board of directors and city representatives reviewed 26 applications totaling nearly $25 million in requests.

Of those, 14 projects and programs were selected, marking the official launch of Front Porch’s development and preservation fund.

Additional funding cycles are to open in February and August next year.

“We heard Omaha residents in 2021 when they named housing as a priority,” Mayor Jean Stothert said in a prepared statement.

Winning projects target households that earn less than 120% of area median income and include affordable housing for seniors, housing-related solutions for at-risk youth and support to emerging developers.

Of the $11 million in awards, the bulk, more than $9 million, is to be in the form of low-interest loans to help kick start a project or program. The remainder is in grants from philanthropic funding sources.

Federal rules call for ARPA funds to be spent by December 2026. The city and Front Porch strategy is to invest the ARPA funds on short-term low-interest loans that would be repaid in 2025. Those recouped funds then would be available for a second time in the form of grants.

“The impact we will see in our community from this ARPA partnership is further maximized by the opportunity to utilize the funds twice, increasing the number of projects that can be supported by these funds,” said Meridith Dillon, Front Porch executive director.

Loan recipients:

  • 30th & Sorensen LLC, $535,500
  • AI Investment LLC, $720,000
  • C & N Investments LLC, $400,000
  • Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska Inc., $1 million
  • inCOMMON Community Development, $1.5 million
  • Straightline Development LLC, $1 million
  • Talented 10th Group Inc., $490,000
  • Youth Emergency Services, Inc. $3.5 million

Grant recipients:

  • Autism Action Partnership, $50,000
  • Family Housing Advisory Services, $105,000
  • Heartland Family Services, $199,920
  • Mercy Housing Midwest, $500,000
  • Metro Housing Collaborative, $373,000
  • Omaha By Design, $80,000

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com . Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds

LINCOLN — The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%, a state legislative committee was told Tuesday. That’s because the state’s largest school district has contributed more than the amount recommended by actuaries to maintain the pension fund in each […] The post Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Ribbon cutting caps daylong celebration in Nebraska City

Brenda Baumann, branch manager and vice president of Professional Mortgage Services, an office of Tri-Valley Bank, prepares to cut as President Jay Longinaker and Vice President Lora Damme hold the ribbon at the Nebraska City location, 1114 Grundman Blvd. The ribbon cutting concluded a daylong open house and celebration of Longinaker’s retirement as bank president. The Nebraska City office is now a full-service bank, serving customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Call 402-873-7794 for more information.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Council votes for developer over neighbors again

For the second time in a matter of weeks the City of Omaha has sided with developers over neighbors. The latest a 194-unit apartment complex on the city's west side, not all that far from that second development. [View our complete video report above and check back for a full...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Furniture Mart preparations underway for Black Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — Black Friday is three days away, and Nebraska Furniture Mart is preparing to roll out the deals. The company said they're preparing for big crowds at their stores. On the electronic side they'll be offering deals and steals of the day — this year, items will...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Dodge County ARES captures award

— Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore presented the Disaster Volunteer Award to Dodge County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) at the 2022 ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards Luncheon in Omaha recently. Eleven Nebraskans/Groups were honored. The ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards recognizes exemplary volunteers across the state for their time and service...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Catholic Charities' 18th year feeding Omaha families on Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is only three days away and Catholic Charities is helping Omaha families in need. The lines for the holiday food pickup stretched around the block — boxes of food included turkeys, vegetables, bread, all of the essentials to make a good Thanksgiving meal. "It's...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Long lines for free Thanksgiving meal kits in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families who can are buying their Thanksgiving food. Some of those who can’t, still won’t go without. Thanks to Catholic Charities and donations from the community, a few hundred people got a free Thanksgiving meal kit Monday. It included not only a turkey, but...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

In addressing Nebraska prison overcrowding, panel participants point to staffing and job training shortfalls

With some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, Nebraska’s correctional system is at a crossroads as the possibility of the construction of a new prison looms. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Flatwater Free Press this week at a forum titled “Nebraska’s prisons at a crossroads.” Four speakers, each representing a different aspect of the state's prison system, spoke on the lack of support for incarcerated people, which they primarily attributed to overcrowding and understaffing.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln organizations provide meal kits for upcoming holiday meals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For the third year in a row, a community outreach program came together to ease that burden by gathering donations for holiday dinner meal kits. Donations were gathered around Lincoln from Oct. 3rd to Nov. 19th, turkeys, pies and winter clothing were up for grabs.
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy