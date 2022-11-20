Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
MLive.com
See photos of Belleville’s football victory over Caledonia for D1 state title
DETROIT, MI — Belleville defeated Caledonia 35-17 in the Division 1 MHSAA Football Finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 26. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.
Eagles' Darius Slay needs this against Aaron Rodgers for his 'Mount Rushmore'; 3 to watch
PHILADELPHIA − Darius Slay has played 15 games against the Packers in his NFL career, more than any other team he has played against. But there's still one thing he has never done against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers: get an interception. ...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB C.J. Stroud vs DC Jesse Minter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
Red Wings seek to extend streak with better start, five-on-five play
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are seeking faster starts and better five-on-five play as they take a three-game winning streak into tonight’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). “I think our last three games, despite taking all six points,...
MLive.com
Lions activate WR Josh Reynolds for Thanksgiving showdown against Bills
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams won’t play on Thanksgiving. But for the first time in a long time, the rest of the starting receivers will. The Lions have activated Josh Reynolds for their Turkey Day showdown against the Bills at Ford Field. With DJ Chark also in uniform, and Amon-Ra St. Brown too for that matter, Jared Goff will have all three of his opening-day starters on the field for the first time since the Week 3 loss in Minnesota.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction plus our Caesars promo code MLIVEFULL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the latest sign-up offer at Caesars Sportsbook, all new customers are eligible for up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses....
MLive.com
Warren De La Salle follows Brady Drogosh to back-to-back Division 2 state titles
Warren De La Salle quarterback Brady Drogosh capped his high school career, leading the Pilots to a Division 2 championship-game record 52 points in a 52-13 win Friday at Ford Field over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. Drogosh, who has committed to Cincinnati, completed 21 of 23 passes for 249...
MLive.com
Caledonia football ‘played their hearts out’ despite tough loss to Belleville in D1 title game
DETROIT -- When the Caledonia football players walked off Ford Field looking up at the scoreboard, the knew the 35-17 loss to Belleville in the Division 1 championship game did not tell the whole story. After all, the game was much closer until Belleville pulled away in the fourth quarter....
MLive.com
Second football state title just as sweet for Ottawa Lake Whiteford
DETROIT – Hunter DeBarr was in the stands as a middle school student in 2017 when he watched Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s football team win its first state championship. But on Friday, the Whiteford junior was on the field this time and helped lead the Bobcats to a 26-20 win over Ubly to capture the program’s second Division 8 title and avenge last year’s state semifinal loss.
MLive.com
Playoff race showdowns, with previews and picks for Ohio State-Michigan and USC-Notre Dame: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this edition of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at the two most important games in the College Football Playoff race: Ohio State-Michigan and Notre-Dame USC. First, they whittle down the field of playoff contenders to seven, and discuss...
MLive.com
James Houston becomes latest member of Lions rookie class with monster game
DETROIT -- It’s been a long time since James Houston rode the bench, and that has made his rookie season a difficult one. He didn’t make the team out of training camp, has spent the duration of the season on the practice squad, and was in street clothes for the first nine games of his Lions career.
MLive.com
Dante Moore ends high school career in glorious fashion as Detroit King football wins D3 state title again
DETROIT – Dante Moore’s legacy with the Detroit Martin Luther King football team has ended – and it closed in the grandest of fashion. Moore, a five-star senior quarterback who bound for Oregon, was every-bit of dominant in King’s 49-27 throttling of Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: DL Mazi Smith vs. OL Donovan Jackson
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
Trailblazer Borje Salming, who finished NHL career with Red Wings, dies at 71
Borje Salming, a trailblazing Swedish defenseman who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs and finished his Hall-of-Fame career with the Detroit Red Wings in 1990, has died at age 71. Salming, who revealed in August that he had Lou Gehrig’s disease, played 16 seasons with the Maple Leafs from 1973...
MLive.com
#18 Alabama vs. #12 Michigan State basketball predictions & picks for 11/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans and Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in the first round of the Phil Knight Tournament this Thanksgiving, and...
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Clock management an issue for Detroit Lions
DETROIT -- The Lions’ three-game winning streak was snapped by a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. Here are three things we learned in the defeat, Detroit’s sixth in a row on the holiday. Clock management was an issue. The Lions left enough time on the...
MLive.com
Close isn’t good enough. For the Detroit Lions, at least it’s progress.
DETROIT -- The Lions went toe-to-toe with one of the league’s best. They wanted to prove they measured up, that their three-game winning streak was for real, that they are for real, and they proved it in most of the ways that matter except the one that matters most.
MLive.com
Takeaways from Michigan State’s loss to Alabama
Michigan State opened up its Thanksgiving week tournament with a shorthanded loss to Alabama. Here are three takeaways from the game:. This is the gamble Tom Izzo took when he opted to field a smaller roster and not supplement it via the transfer portal: a couple of injuries and Michigan State would be hard-pressed to fill those 200 minutes necessary on the box score.
MLive.com
Red Wings top Coyotes in shootout for fourth win in row
DETROIT – Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal of the shootout Friday, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena for their fourth consecutive victory. Detroit improved to 11-5-4 and is riding its longest winning streak since taking five consecutive games from Nov....
MLive.com
Filip Hronek’s surge fueling Red Wings’ run
DETROIT – Filip Hronek is producing more, defending better and playing the best hockey of his career. He is one happy camper. “Of course, I’m happy,” Hronek said. “We’re winning. That’s the biggest thing.”. The Detroit Red Wings (11-5-4) have won four in a...
Comments / 0