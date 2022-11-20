DETROIT -- Jameson Williams won’t play on Thanksgiving. But for the first time in a long time, the rest of the starting receivers will. The Lions have activated Josh Reynolds for their Turkey Day showdown against the Bills at Ford Field. With DJ Chark also in uniform, and Amon-Ra St. Brown too for that matter, Jared Goff will have all three of his opening-day starters on the field for the first time since the Week 3 loss in Minnesota.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO