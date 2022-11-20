ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB C.J. Stroud vs DC Jesse Minter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Red Wings seek to extend streak with better start, five-on-five play

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are seeking faster starts and better five-on-five play as they take a three-game winning streak into tonight’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). “I think our last three games, despite taking all six points,...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions activate WR Josh Reynolds for Thanksgiving showdown against Bills

DETROIT -- Jameson Williams won’t play on Thanksgiving. But for the first time in a long time, the rest of the starting receivers will. The Lions have activated Josh Reynolds for their Turkey Day showdown against the Bills at Ford Field. With DJ Chark also in uniform, and Amon-Ra St. Brown too for that matter, Jared Goff will have all three of his opening-day starters on the field for the first time since the Week 3 loss in Minnesota.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction plus our Caesars promo code MLIVEFULL

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the latest sign-up offer at Caesars Sportsbook, all new customers are eligible for up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses....
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Warren De La Salle follows Brady Drogosh to back-to-back Division 2 state titles

Warren De La Salle quarterback Brady Drogosh capped his high school career, leading the Pilots to a Division 2 championship-game record 52 points in a 52-13 win Friday at Ford Field over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. Drogosh, who has committed to Cincinnati, completed 21 of 23 passes for 249...
MLive.com

Second football state title just as sweet for Ottawa Lake Whiteford

DETROIT – Hunter DeBarr was in the stands as a middle school student in 2017 when he watched Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s football team win its first state championship. But on Friday, the Whiteford junior was on the field this time and helped lead the Bobcats to a 26-20 win over Ubly to capture the program’s second Division 8 title and avenge last year’s state semifinal loss.
OTTAWA LAKE, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: DL Mazi Smith vs. OL Donovan Jackson

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

#18 Alabama vs. #12 Michigan State basketball predictions & picks for 11/24

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans and Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in the first round of the Phil Knight Tournament this Thanksgiving, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MLive.com

3 things we learned: Clock management an issue for Detroit Lions

DETROIT -- The Lions’ three-game winning streak was snapped by a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. Here are three things we learned in the defeat, Detroit’s sixth in a row on the holiday. Clock management was an issue. The Lions left enough time on the...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Takeaways from Michigan State’s loss to Alabama

Michigan State opened up its Thanksgiving week tournament with a shorthanded loss to Alabama. Here are three takeaways from the game:. This is the gamble Tom Izzo took when he opted to field a smaller roster and not supplement it via the transfer portal: a couple of injuries and Michigan State would be hard-pressed to fill those 200 minutes necessary on the box score.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings top Coyotes in shootout for fourth win in row

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal of the shootout Friday, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena for their fourth consecutive victory. Detroit improved to 11-5-4 and is riding its longest winning streak since taking five consecutive games from Nov....
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Filip Hronek’s surge fueling Red Wings’ run

DETROIT – Filip Hronek is producing more, defending better and playing the best hockey of his career. He is one happy camper. “Of course, I’m happy,” Hronek said. “We’re winning. That’s the biggest thing.”. The Detroit Red Wings (11-5-4) have won four in a...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy