ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns WR Amari Cooper is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TshfR_0jHwFBCz00

Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 31-23 loss against the Buffalo Bills, that player is wide receiver Amari Cooper.

During the game, Cooper had two receiving touchdowns and eight receptions for a total of 113 yards.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Cowboys Admission

The free agent wide receiver is believed to be down to the Cowboys and the Giants for his 2022 playing decision. OBJ will reportedly visit the Cowboys and the Giants after Thanksgiving. On Sunday, the Cowboys blew out the Vikings, 40-3, while the Giants lost to the Lions. Point: Cowboys.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Odell Beckham approves of Cowboys' dominant Week 11 performance

Yes, Odell, they certainly did. The top remaining free agent in the NFL appears to like what he saw out on the field Sunday afternoon. Unless he was super impressed with the Cincinnati Bengals allowing the lowly Steelers offense to score 30, or the Raiders needing overtime to get to 22 points, it’s more than likely Beckham’s tweet was in response to the Cowboys 40-3 emphatic road win.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?

All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak...
DALLAS, TX
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

It is Misery Monday, November 21, 2022, after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which admittedly is not too uplifting. 1. Ethan Pocic’s Injury Was A Crushing Blow. Ethan Pocic has done an...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones confirms Odell Beckham will visit Cowboys after Thanksgiving

After the Cowboys’ 40-3 victory over the Vikings on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted, “Krazy.” It presumably was about Dallas’ win given the timing. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed a report from last week that the free agent receiver will visit the team after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys play the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.
DALLAS, TX
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy