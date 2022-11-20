Browns WR Amari Cooper is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game

Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 31-23 loss against the Buffalo Bills, that player is wide receiver Amari Cooper.

During the game, Cooper had two receiving touchdowns and eight receptions for a total of 113 yards.

