ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Matthew Stafford leaves game vs. Saints after sack, evaluated for concussion again

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVsX4_0jHwF3EQ00

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is back in concussion protocol.

Stafford left Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter after taking a sack, which was one of several notable hits he took throughout the game.

Stafford was slow to get up after he was taken down for the nine-yard loss, and went to the sidelines before leaving for the locker room to be evaluated.

The Rams never officially ruled Stafford out, but he did not return. He was replaced by Bryce Perkins. Second string quarterback John Wolford was ruled out before the game with a neck injury.

Stafford missed the Rams’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week while in concussion protocol, something that apparently happened in their Week 9 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was cleared from protocols on Friday, however, and started on Sunday normally.

He finished throwing 11-of-18 for 159 yards with two touchdowns against New Orleans.

Though the Rams cut it to a one score game with a pair of field goals — including a 58-yarder from Matt Gay in the final minutes — it was too late. The Saints held on to take the seven-point win, which snapped a two-game losing skid for New Orleans. Andy Dalton went 21-of-25 for 260 yards with three touchdowns for the Saints, and receiver Chris Olave had 102 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Perkins finished throwing 5-of-10 for 64 yards. The former Virginia quarterback was the Rams’ second-leading rusher with 39 yards on five carries, too. The Rams have now lost four straight and six of their last seven games. It's unclear how long Stafford will be sidelined. The Rams will travel to the Kansas City Chiefs next week, where Perkins will be in line to start if Stafford is still in protocols.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Fantasy Football Six Pack: Stats we're thankful for, like Tua's elite deep accuracy

Let's try to focus on a few stats for which we are thankful this week. Behold, a cornucopia of NFL goodness... 65.6 – Tua Tagovailoa has completed 65.6% of pass attempts traveling 20-plus yards downfield according to PFF, the best rate in the league by far — and two of his 11 incompletions on such throws were classified as drops. It's hard to overstate just how silly that completion percentage truly is; Kyler Murray led all passers in deep accuracy last year at 49.3%. Six of Tagovailoa's 31 deep shots have resulted in touchdowns so far. Say whatever you want about his arm strength relative to other NFL quarterbacks, but there literally has not been anyone better on deep shots this season.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams

Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams. The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots. The early game that traditionally features the Lions (4-6) is...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: Alvin Kamara leads Week 12's potential disappointments

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 12. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 12.
WGAU

Fantasy Football Week 12: Defense rankings

We can all best honest here — the Denver Broncos season has not gone how most of us expected. The Russell Wilson experiment (and I feel we can call it an experiment at this point) has been an abject failure through 11 weeks. Wilson is the 22nd highest-scoring fantasy quarterback, Courtland Sutton has barely kept his value afloat while no running back has been trustworthy in the Denver backfield.
DENVER, CO
WGAU

Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium field damaged by driver

An unknown driver appears to have damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium just days before the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a video taken by News 5 Cleveland. The grounds crew found tire tread marks in the shape of circles spanning almost half...
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

Verlander, Pujols voted Comeback Players of the Year

NEW YORK — (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols won baseball's Comeback Player of the Year awards Tuesday night. Verlander, the American League recipient, returned from Tommy John surgery to lead Houston to its second World Series championship. He had the lowest ERA in the majors and was a unanimous winner of his third Cy Young Award — becoming the first player to earn the prize after not pitching in the previous season.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
103K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy