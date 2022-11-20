Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL sustained late in the Volunteers' loss at South Carolina on Saturday, the school confirmed Sunday. Hooker planted his leg while attempting to run and immediately fell to the turf in apparent pain, fumbling the ball as the Gamecocks recovered. The transfer from Virginia Tech emerged as one of college football's top quarterbacks over the past two seasons and was considered a Heisman Trophy frontrunner for much of this fall.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO