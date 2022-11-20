ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Porterville Recorder

SAM HOUSTON STATE 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 49

Percentages: FG .561, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Huefner 4-4, Powers 4-5, Ray 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Grant 1-3, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huefner). Turnovers: 13 (Ezeagu 3, Grant 3, Ikpe 3, Huefner, Ray, Scroggins, Wilkerson). Steals: 11 (Grant 3, Nicholas...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

Alabama 61, Wake Forest 58

ALABAMA (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Barber 1-4, Davis 1-8, Nye 1-3, Abrams 1-1, Cobbins 1-1, Barker 0-1, McQueen 0-2, Mingo-Young 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Rice 3) Turnovers: 10 (Barker 2, Davis 2, Barber 1, Nye 1, Abrams 1, McQueen 1, Mingo-Young 1, Cunningham 1)
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

RHODE ISLAND 57, ILLINOIS STATE 44

Percentages: FG .271, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Poindexter 2-4, Sandage 2-5, Knight 1-1, McChesney 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Burford 0-2, Kasubke 0-2, Petrakis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (McChesney 4, Lewis 2, Burford, Poindexter). Turnovers: 9 (Lewis 3, Burford 2, Knight 2, Kasubke, Poindexter).
NORMAL, IL
Porterville Recorder

WINTHROP 101, EASTERN MICHIGAN 87

Percentages: FG .425, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bates 4-9, Farrakhan 4-9, Acuff 1-7, Jihad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates). Turnovers: 14 (Bates 3, Geeter 3, Farrakhan 2, Randle 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 10 (Geeter 3, Acuff, Bates, Farrakhan, Golson, Jihad,...
WINTHROP, MA
AOL Corp

One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Upsetting Tennessee

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a rivalry showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is riding high after a stunning upset over Tennessee last weekend. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life, completing 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
COLUMBIA, SC
Porterville Recorder

WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sharp 3, Hamilton 2). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 4, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Marshall,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Porterville Recorder

WOFFORD 70, NORTH GREENVILLE 59

Percentages: FG .386, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Jamison 3-4, S.Brown 3-6, Burton 1-2, Perdew 1-3, Ja.Rogers 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hewitt 0-1, Williams 0-1, Zick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Perdew). Turnovers: 12 (Jamison 3, Baker 2, Ja.Rogers 2, Muncy 2, Williams 2, Perdew).
GREENVILLE, SC
Porterville Recorder

NORTHERN ILLINOIS 86, LIU 61

Percentages: FG .541, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Coit 5-8, Williams 4-8, Amos 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Wiemers 0-1, Youngblood 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Durosinmi 2). Turnovers: 13 (Durosinmi 3, Coit 2, Crump 2, Williams 2, Ibarguen, Nutter, Russell, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Amos 2,...
DEKALB, IL
Porterville Recorder

TOLEDO 82, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 69

Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Farmer 2-2, Millner 2-3, Maddox 2-4, Lorentsson 1-4, Dennis 1-5, Shumate 1-5, Moss 1-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox, Millner, Shumate). Turnovers: 15 (Millner 4, Maddox 3, Dennis 2, Moss 2, Shumate 2, Edu, Lorentsson). Steals:...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Porterville Recorder

DETROIT MERCY 70, CHARLOTTE 49

Percentages: FG .340, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gipson 2-3, Threadgill 2-5, Milicic 1-3, Williams 1-3, Aldrich 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Braswell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Braswell). Turnovers: 12 (Braswell 2, Gipson 2, Khalifa 2, Patterson 2, Threadgill 2, Folkes, Milicic). Steals: 3 (Gipson,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Hendon Hooker injury: Tennessee QB tore ACL in loss to South Carolina, Vols confirm

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL sustained late in the Volunteers' loss at South Carolina on Saturday, the school confirmed Sunday. Hooker planted his leg while attempting to run and immediately fell to the turf in apparent pain, fumbling the ball as the Gamecocks recovered. The transfer from Virginia Tech emerged as one of college football's top quarterbacks over the past two seasons and was considered a Heisman Trophy frontrunner for much of this fall.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland St. 77, Chicago St. 63

CHICAGO ST. (2-5) Cardet 4-7 2-4 11, Corbett 7-11 0-0 16, Davis 2-3 0-0 5, B.Johnson 2-10 0-0 4, Weaver 6-9 4-4 19, Meran 1-2 0-1 2, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jean-Charles 2-6 0-0 4, Kacuol 1-2 0-0 2, Arneaud 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 6-9 63. CLEVELAND ST. (3-3)
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (3-2) vs. Liberty Flames (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. The Flames have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Liberty averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Braves...
PEORIA, IL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols’ loss to South Carolina Gamecocks gets worse

The Tennessee Vols‘ loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks got worse on Sunday. Tennessee confirmed on Sunday that quarterback Hendon Hooker tore his ACL in the 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks. The injury ends Hooker’s career as a Vol. Hooker, who transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech before...
COLUMBIA, SC
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Wilt Chamberlain grabs 55 rebounds

1904 — Fullback Sam McAllester is thrown for a touchdown to give Tennessee a 7-0 victory over Alabama. McAllester, wearing a wide leather belt with handles sewn on the side, is repeatedly thrown by two teammates over the line of scrimmage, including the only touchdown of the game. 1927...
TENNESSEE STATE

