Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
SAM HOUSTON STATE 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 49
Percentages: FG .561, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Huefner 4-4, Powers 4-5, Ray 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Grant 1-3, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huefner). Turnovers: 13 (Ezeagu 3, Grant 3, Ikpe 3, Huefner, Ray, Scroggins, Wilkerson). Steals: 11 (Grant 3, Nicholas...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
Alabama 61, Wake Forest 58
ALABAMA (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Barber 1-4, Davis 1-8, Nye 1-3, Abrams 1-1, Cobbins 1-1, Barker 0-1, McQueen 0-2, Mingo-Young 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Rice 3) Turnovers: 10 (Barker 2, Davis 2, Barber 1, Nye 1, Abrams 1, McQueen 1, Mingo-Young 1, Cunningham 1)
Porterville Recorder
RHODE ISLAND 57, ILLINOIS STATE 44
Percentages: FG .271, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Poindexter 2-4, Sandage 2-5, Knight 1-1, McChesney 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Burford 0-2, Kasubke 0-2, Petrakis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (McChesney 4, Lewis 2, Burford, Poindexter). Turnovers: 9 (Lewis 3, Burford 2, Knight 2, Kasubke, Poindexter).
Porterville Recorder
WINTHROP 101, EASTERN MICHIGAN 87
Percentages: FG .425, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bates 4-9, Farrakhan 4-9, Acuff 1-7, Jihad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates). Turnovers: 14 (Bates 3, Geeter 3, Farrakhan 2, Randle 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 10 (Geeter 3, Acuff, Bates, Farrakhan, Golson, Jihad,...
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
AOL Corp
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Upsetting Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a rivalry showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is riding high after a stunning upset over Tennessee last weekend. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life, completing 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sharp 3, Hamilton 2). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 4, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Marshall,...
Porterville Recorder
WOFFORD 70, NORTH GREENVILLE 59
Percentages: FG .386, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Jamison 3-4, S.Brown 3-6, Burton 1-2, Perdew 1-3, Ja.Rogers 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hewitt 0-1, Williams 0-1, Zick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Perdew). Turnovers: 12 (Jamison 3, Baker 2, Ja.Rogers 2, Muncy 2, Williams 2, Perdew).
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN ILLINOIS 86, LIU 61
Percentages: FG .541, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Coit 5-8, Williams 4-8, Amos 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Wiemers 0-1, Youngblood 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Durosinmi 2). Turnovers: 13 (Durosinmi 3, Coit 2, Crump 2, Williams 2, Ibarguen, Nutter, Russell, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Amos 2,...
Porterville Recorder
TOLEDO 82, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Farmer 2-2, Millner 2-3, Maddox 2-4, Lorentsson 1-4, Dennis 1-5, Shumate 1-5, Moss 1-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox, Millner, Shumate). Turnovers: 15 (Millner 4, Maddox 3, Dennis 2, Moss 2, Shumate 2, Edu, Lorentsson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
DETROIT MERCY 70, CHARLOTTE 49
Percentages: FG .340, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gipson 2-3, Threadgill 2-5, Milicic 1-3, Williams 1-3, Aldrich 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Braswell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Braswell). Turnovers: 12 (Braswell 2, Gipson 2, Khalifa 2, Patterson 2, Threadgill 2, Folkes, Milicic). Steals: 3 (Gipson,...
247Sports
Hendon Hooker injury: Tennessee QB tore ACL in loss to South Carolina, Vols confirm
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL sustained late in the Volunteers' loss at South Carolina on Saturday, the school confirmed Sunday. Hooker planted his leg while attempting to run and immediately fell to the turf in apparent pain, fumbling the ball as the Gamecocks recovered. The transfer from Virginia Tech emerged as one of college football's top quarterbacks over the past two seasons and was considered a Heisman Trophy frontrunner for much of this fall.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland St. 77, Chicago St. 63
CHICAGO ST. (2-5) Cardet 4-7 2-4 11, Corbett 7-11 0-0 16, Davis 2-3 0-0 5, B.Johnson 2-10 0-0 4, Weaver 6-9 4-4 19, Meran 1-2 0-1 2, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jean-Charles 2-6 0-0 4, Kacuol 1-2 0-0 2, Arneaud 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 6-9 63. CLEVELAND ST. (3-3)
Porterville Recorder
Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves
Bradley Braves (3-2) vs. Liberty Flames (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. The Flames have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Liberty averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Braves...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols’ loss to South Carolina Gamecocks gets worse
The Tennessee Vols‘ loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks got worse on Sunday. Tennessee confirmed on Sunday that quarterback Hendon Hooker tore his ACL in the 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks. The injury ends Hooker’s career as a Vol. Hooker, who transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech before...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Wilt Chamberlain grabs 55 rebounds
1904 — Fullback Sam McAllester is thrown for a touchdown to give Tennessee a 7-0 victory over Alabama. McAllester, wearing a wide leather belt with handles sewn on the side, is repeatedly thrown by two teammates over the line of scrimmage, including the only touchdown of the game. 1927...
South Carolina storms the field
The South Carolina Gamecocks beat Tennessee on Saturday night, then fans stormed the field at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Comments / 0