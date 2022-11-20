Read full article on original website
Duane M
2d ago
So the remaining votes don't count??? That says that your vote your voice and what/who you choose doesn't matter..Even if the votes went to the Democrats they still need to be counted
MCic(Me)
2d ago
No race should be "called" until every last vote has been counted. Go back to voting on election day. Only allow members of our military and those with extenuating circumstances to request an absentee ballot. It's to the point where you don't trust the system when it takes up to two weeks to count the ballots.
Jim Peschka
2d ago
She won because Kent is a horribly weak candidate. Too extreme. Put forward plans that have a chance to work. Learn how to communicate those plans. Republicans need to learn quickly Trump is not the cure, he is the cancer.
