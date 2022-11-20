ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Duane M
2d ago

So the remaining votes don't count??? That says that your vote your voice and what/who you choose doesn't matter..Even if the votes went to the Democrats they still need to be counted

MCic(Me)
2d ago

No race should be "called" until every last vote has been counted. Go back to voting on election day. Only allow members of our military and those with extenuating circumstances to request an absentee ballot. It's to the point where you don't trust the system when it takes up to two weeks to count the ballots.

Jim Peschka
2d ago

She won because Kent is a horribly weak candidate. Too extreme. Put forward plans that have a chance to work. Learn how to communicate those plans. Republicans need to learn quickly Trump is not the cure, he is the cancer.

