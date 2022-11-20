Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams
NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
Cowboys' Prescott, Pollard smoke Vikings as Kirk Cousins packs it in early, 40-3
Reports of the Cowboys’ demise have been grossly exaggerated. Dallas entered the game with the world questioning their ability to stop the run, predicting it would be the downfall for an organization that sat with a 6-3 record despite not having their franchise quarterback for five games. They leave the game with the ability to claim they are the most complete team in their conference after absolutely smashing the Minnesota Vikings.
WWL-TV
Four Takeaways from Saints win over Rams
NEW ORLEANS — Always a fun Monday after a Saints win and their playoff hopes are still alive. Football outsiders says the Saints have a 6.6 percent chance of playing in the postseason. That's roughly a one-in-15 chance. With the win, the saints are now 4-7 and still third...
NFL world reacts to Carson Wentz update
The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday that quarterback Carson Wentz has been designated to return to practice this week. This move starts the 21-day clock for his return to the active roster following a stint on Injured Reserve. Carson Wentz back at it. pic.twitter.com/z9MJuqYLSz — John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022 Wentz was placed on IR Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Carson Wentz update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Bengals’ 37-30 win vs. the Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Being flexed out of Sunday Night Football was no problem for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, both of which looked a lot better in this week’s 37-30 win against the Steelers than in Week 1. Burrow didn’t repeat his four interception game from the season opener,...
Houston Chronicle
Commanders designate QB Carson Wentz to return to practice
The Washington Commanders designated quarterback Carson Wentz to return to practice Wednesday, moving him a step closer to returning as a possible backup to Taylor Heinicke. The team has 21 days to activate him and have him available on game days. The team placed the veteran quarterback on injured reserve...
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow (4 TDs), Bengals get payback against rival Steelers
Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion.
atozsports.com
WATCH: Saints’ players clearly miss Drew Brees
The New Orleans Saints arent sure woh their future quarterback is, but they do know who their mom beloved QB ever is. That title belongs to Drew Brees. Brees was in the building to support the Saints this past weekend against the Rams. Luckily, he got to see his former take care of business against Los Angeles.
NFL Analyst Shares Key Stat About Joe Burrow
The Bengals' star has played great in recent weeks
