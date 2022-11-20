Reports of the Cowboys’ demise have been grossly exaggerated. Dallas entered the game with the world questioning their ability to stop the run, predicting it would be the downfall for an organization that sat with a 6-3 record despite not having their franchise quarterback for five games. They leave the game with the ability to claim they are the most complete team in their conference after absolutely smashing the Minnesota Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO