The Independent

Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
OK! Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow Mentions Rival Martha Stewart In New Goop Ad: 'They’ve Always Had A Bit of Back & Forth,' Notes insider

'Tis the season to reignite a feud! Years ago, Martha Stewart took a couple of digs at Gwyneth Paltrow for entering the lifestyle sphere, but the actress brought the tension to the forefront of the spotlight with a new ad for her infamous Goop gift guide.In the video, after revealing what presents she'll buy for her famous pals, the mom-of-two gets into her car before a voiceover states, "Gwyneth, Martha Stewart is on the line."The Shallow Hal lead turns to the camera and utters, "Guys, I gotta take this," before she swipes on red lipstick and drives off.While some believe...
Primetimer

50 Cent to Host The Drew Barrymore Show While Barrymore Recovers from Covid-19

The Drew Barrymore Show will not be hosted by Drew Barrymore... at least for a few days. The host announced today on Instagram that she had received a Covid-19 diagnosis and would "be back soon" following her recovery. Barrymore also revealed that iconic rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and co-host Ross Matthews would take over hosting duties while she recovers and quarantines.
OK! Magazine

Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe

The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
OK! Magazine

Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source

Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Father John Aniston Died 'Without Pain': 'I'll Love You Till The End Of Time'

Jennifer Aniston revealed her father, John Aniston, passed away a few days ago, and she went on to share a sweet tribute via social media. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣⁣Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️," she captioned a slew of snapshots via Instagram on Monday, November 14.
WWD

Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Statement Shimmers With Allover Sequins in Ralph Lauren Collection Dress at American Cinematheque Awards

Blake Lively attended the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a shimmering printed dress. In honor of the ceremony, the actress wore a pleated dress with allover sequins detailed with sunburst pleating and a floral pattern from Ralph Lauren Collection. The silhouette included a plunging V-neck and embellished crisscross shoulder straps. More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Lively accessorized the look with a pair of blue and clear gemstone chandelier earrings, a matching ring and a stack...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Spotted: Taylor Swift’s friendships with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds growing stronger by the year. The Gossip Girl alum first publicly revealed she is a fan of Swift in September 2015 after Lively was accused of throwing shade at the singer-songwriter. “…Sooo, turns out this WASN'T a video shoot for John Legend's cover of Bad […]
Vogue Magazine

Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards

At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Parody Housewives, House of the Dragon in Halloween Outtakes

Watch: Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Spoof House of the Dragon. Everything was hunky dory on Live With Kelly and Ryan's Halloween special. In a sneak peek video of outtakes from the Oct. 31 episode, obtained by E! News, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest parody both Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and HBO's new Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon.

