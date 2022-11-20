Read full article on original website
Related
Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt
Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
Brooke Shields Says She Was 'Taken Advantage Of' In Infamous Barbara Walters Interview
"I thought, ‘This isn’t right. I don’t understand what this is,’" Shields recalled of the interview 41 years ago.
Gwyneth Paltrow Mentions Rival Martha Stewart In New Goop Ad: 'They’ve Always Had A Bit of Back & Forth,' Notes insider
'Tis the season to reignite a feud! Years ago, Martha Stewart took a couple of digs at Gwyneth Paltrow for entering the lifestyle sphere, but the actress brought the tension to the forefront of the spotlight with a new ad for her infamous Goop gift guide.In the video, after revealing what presents she'll buy for her famous pals, the mom-of-two gets into her car before a voiceover states, "Gwyneth, Martha Stewart is on the line."The Shallow Hal lead turns to the camera and utters, "Guys, I gotta take this," before she swipes on red lipstick and drives off.While some believe...
Marisa Tomei says she was on 'Seinfeld' because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David liked the sound of her name
Marisa Tomei appears as a love interest for George Costanza in season seven of "Seinfeld." The Oscar-winning actress says she was cast because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David loved her name. Tomei plays a version of herself on the show with a thing for "funny, quirky, bald men." Marisa Tomei...
What Was John Aniston’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
John Aniston died at the age of 89. He is best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Here's a look at Aniston's net worth at the time of his death.
50 Cent to Host The Drew Barrymore Show While Barrymore Recovers from Covid-19
The Drew Barrymore Show will not be hosted by Drew Barrymore... at least for a few days. The host announced today on Instagram that she had received a Covid-19 diagnosis and would "be back soon" following her recovery. Barrymore also revealed that iconic rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and co-host Ross Matthews would take over hosting duties while she recovers and quarantines.
ETOnline.com
Matthew Perry Says He 'Knew' About Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crushes on Each Other
Matthew Perry was not seething when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitting during the Friends reunion to "crushing hard" on each other. As Perry tells it, he knew long before they spilled the tea to the world. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, co-host Julia Cunningham wondered...
Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe
The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source
Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash recreate one of the most iconic scenes in ‘Clueless’
There is no doubt that ‘Clueless’ is one of the most iconic films from the 90s, and even the cast of the cult classic knows it. Fans were thrilled to see Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash reunited after almost 30 years of the premiere of the film, as...
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Father John Aniston Died 'Without Pain': 'I'll Love You Till The End Of Time'
Jennifer Aniston revealed her father, John Aniston, passed away a few days ago, and she went on to share a sweet tribute via social media. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️," she captioned a slew of snapshots via Instagram on Monday, November 14.
Emily Blunt Is Reminding Everyone Christopher Meloni Isn't The Only TV Zaddy Out There
As Christopher Meloni revels in his Zaddy phase, Emily Blunt makes note of another person who holds that title.
AdWeek
Days of Our Lives Star John Aniston Dies; Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis to Stream Dec. 26 on Peacock
John Aniston, the actor who played the villainous Victor Kiriakis on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, passed away this past weekend. Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday. In a statement to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer...
Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Statement Shimmers With Allover Sequins in Ralph Lauren Collection Dress at American Cinematheque Awards
Blake Lively attended the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a shimmering printed dress. In honor of the ceremony, the actress wore a pleated dress with allover sequins detailed with sunburst pleating and a floral pattern from Ralph Lauren Collection. The silhouette included a plunging V-neck and embellished crisscross shoulder straps. More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Lively accessorized the look with a pair of blue and clear gemstone chandelier earrings, a matching ring and a stack...
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Soap opera star John Aniston has died. The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for more than three decades, died Friday. He was 89. Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, shared the news alongside a tribute Monday on Instagram. "Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston,"...
Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Spotted: Taylor Swift’s friendships with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds growing stronger by the year. The Gossip Girl alum first publicly revealed she is a fan of Swift in September 2015 after Lively was accused of throwing shade at the singer-songwriter. “…Sooo, turns out this WASN'T a video shoot for John Legend's cover of Bad […]
‘Wednesday’ Episode 1 Recap: Wednesday Addams Meets Nevermore Classmates and Learns of Her Twisted Fate
A recap of the events in the first episode of the Tim Burton Netflix series 'Wednesday' starring Jenna Ortega.
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Parody Housewives, House of the Dragon in Halloween Outtakes
Watch: Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Spoof House of the Dragon. Everything was hunky dory on Live With Kelly and Ryan's Halloween special. In a sneak peek video of outtakes from the Oct. 31 episode, obtained by E! News, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest parody both Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and HBO's new Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon.
Comments / 0