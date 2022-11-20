Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
Summit Daily News
Man makes Guinness World Records history with rail grind at Beaver Creek
Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
Summit Daily News
Wintertime Adventures in Dillon ￼
From groomed trails and skating on the reservoir and guided ice fishing to indoor bowling and drinks, Dillon offers many activities through the winter months. Summit County may be famous for its skiing and snowboarding, but Dillon has become a hub for other wintertime activities, including an extensive network of almost entirely flat recreation trails built on the frozen ice of the Dillon Reservoir. Add skating xand guided ice fishing to that mix – plus some warmer indoor choices – and you have lots of options to keep the entire family occupied during your visit.
Summit Daily News
Avalanche closes I-70 near Loveland Ski Area Monday; Vail Pass skiers trigger slide Saturday
“Deep blue, Alpine” skies and “soft, glittering snow” enticed four skiers to take turns down a north-facing slope near Uneva Peak close to Vail Pass Saturday, Nov. 19, but as the second skier carved down the backcountry run, the snow collapsed around him. The first skier was...
Summit Daily News
Building Hope to present 5Point Adventure Film Festival in Breckenridge in December
The community is invited for an evening of outdoor films in December. The 5Point Adventure Film Festival, presented by Building Hope Summit County, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. According to a news release, 5Point Film curates and...
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: What are options for solar in Summit County?
I’d love to get solar panels on my house, but I live in the woods and my roof is shaded most of the day. Are there any other options?. Rooftop solar sure is sexy, but there are a variety of reasons why it might not be a good fit for everyone. So, if you rent, live under the cover of trees, or worry about the upfront cost of panels, can you still benefit from solar electricity?
Summit Daily News
Key funding windfall secures 135 apartments for Summit County workforce amid ‘housing crisis’
Construction will begin this spring on 135 for-rent apartments available to Summit County workers who require affordable housing thanks to tax credits that will fund low-income units in the project. Smith Ranch Apartments will include three, two- to three-story buildings that will house 65 units for low-income earners and 70...
Summit Daily News
Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie is ‘honored’ to be next House speaker
For four years, Rep. Julie McCluskie has represented Summit County, as well as Delta, Gunnison, Lake and Pitkin counties, in the Colorado House of Representatives. After redistricting, she will represent House District 13, which contains Jackson, Grand, Summit, Lake and Park counties and the majority of Chaffee County. Throughout her...
Comments / 0