WACO, Texas (AP) — True freshman Keyonte George scored 17 points, Adam Flagler added 13 with nine assists and seventh-ranked Baylor pulled away from McNeese State for a 89-60 victory Wednesday. LJ Cryer had 16 points for the Bears (4-1) to follow up three consecutive 20-point games that garnered him Big 12 player of the week honors. Three days after a career-high 28 points in a win over then-No. 8 UCLA, Cryer had two 3-pointers and a jumper to push the Bears to a quick 10-2 lead. The Bears had 30 assists on 34 made field goals while shooting 56.7 percent (34 of 60). Dale Bonner had 12 assists with seven points. Langston Love scored 11 points. Jonathan Massie and Zach Scott each had 12 points for McNeese State (2-4). All of Scott’s scoring came on four 3-pointers.

WACO, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO