Norfolk, VA

Post Register

'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Post Register

Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when officers...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

