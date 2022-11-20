Simon & Schuster has acknowledged that the recently sold limited edition copies of Bob Dylan’s newest book contained replica autographs. Priced at $599 (£420) per copy, each copy of The Philosophy of Modern Song had supposedly been hand-signed by the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer himself. The publisher had even included certificates of authenticity with each order. Although, once customers began receiving their books on Friday 18 November, some began comparing photos of their copies. They soon came to the realisation that 17 variations of Dylan’s signatures had been recreated using an autopen, an automated signing device. When fans...

1 DAY AGO