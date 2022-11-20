Read full article on original website
Related
NASA Has a Theory for Why We Might Be Alone in the Universe
More and more astronomers are coming around to the idea that we’re not alone in the universe. To them, it’s a matter of math, and humility. With potentially trillions of life-supporting planets out there, why would ours be the only one to evolve a high-tech civilization?But if extraterrestrials do exist, we still haven’t met them yet. (Probably.) You’d think out of trillions of chances for life to spawn in the universe, we’d have found signs of other intelligent life by now, right?Now a team based at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California is revisiting an old theory to explain why....
New video shows how NASA will bring Mars samples back to Earth
NASA’s Perseverance rover has been doing some amazing work on Mars. Not only has it discovered possible signs of life on Mars, but the rover has collected multiple samples that Earth astronomers hope to study for more information on the planet’s history. And now, NASA has shared a new video detailing how its Mars sample return mission will work.
Mars may have been covered in a 300-meter-deep ocean in the solar system's early days
Meteorites that smashed into Mars during the earliest days of the inner Solar System may have carried an ocean's worth of water to the planet. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark analyzed the concentration of a rare chromium isotope, known as chromium-54, in samples from meteorites that came to Earth from Mars, a New Scientist report reveals.
NASA's Perseverance rover opens a window to Mars' watery past
The Perseverance rover is approaching its one-year anniversary since landing on Feb. 18, 2021 — one Mars year, that is.
WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun
Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
CNET
NASA Heat Shield That Could Land Humans on Mars Goes for Wild Test Ride
NASA is a long way from shipping humans to the surface of Mars, but it's busy preparing for that momentous day. On Thursday, the space agency conducted a flight test of a new inflatable heat shield design that could become a key component of a human landing system for the red planet.
New Study Suggests That Mars Is Destroying Its Moon Phobos
One of the moons orbiting Mars may not have a neutral relationship with the red planet, as a new study finds its gravity may be destructive to Phobos.
scitechdaily.com
Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core
A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
WATCH: NASA’s Artemis Rocket Captures Breathtaking Footage of Earth
After a month of delays and two historic hurricanes, NASA was finally able to launch its Artemis I moon rocket. The launch took place on Wednesday, November 16th. Even though the rocket has just begun its journey, it has already started to record some incredible views. Artemis I captured breathtaking footage of our Earth during liftoff. See some of the craft’s earliest footage below.
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
NASA captured this stunning view of Earth just after Artemis launched
Artemis has officially launched. Following months of delays and issues with NASA’s largest space launch system ever, the next era of space exploration officially began this morning, when Artemis I successfully lifted off. But the liftoff isn’t the only thing worth celebrating, as Artemis I captured this stunning view of Earth as it left our planet behind and began its journey toward the Moon.
Meteorite that smashed into Mars shook planet, NASA says
Scientists who study Mars on Thursday revealed the remarkable Christmas gift they received from the planet last year. - 'Useful' ice presence - The valuable information gathered in studying the crash will contribute to deeper knowledge of Mars' interior and the history of how the planet was created, scientists said.
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
NASA finds the largest crater on Mars - measuring 500-feet-wide and caused by meteor that sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface
Meteors that violently crashed into Mars last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface and carved out what NASA deems is the largest crater found yet - it measures about 500 feet across. The discovery was only possible by data collected from the Insight lander...
Ancient Traces of a Giant Ocean Have Just Been Discovered on Mars
You'll no doubt be familiar with the dry, dusty appearance of Mars as it looks today – but scientists have found evidence of a vast ocean existing on the surface of the red planet around 3.5 billion years ago, likely covering hundreds of thousands of square kilometers. That evidence...
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water's Latest Trailer Is Pure James Cameron
In James Cameron’s career to this point, he’s made exactly three sequels. One, Piranha II, was his first film. It gets a pass. The other two, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, are inarguably two of the best sequels ever made. That’s why, with only a few short weeks to Cameron’s next film—another sequel—you’d be completely warranted to start getting maybe just a little bit excited.
scitechdaily.com
Behold! NASA’s Artemis I Orion Close Flyby of the Moon
Orion re-acquired signal with NASA’s Deep Space Network, at 7:59 a.m. EST (4:59 a.m. PST) after successfully performing the outbound powered flyby burn at 7:44 a.m. EST with a firing of the orbital maneuvering system engine for 2 minutes and 30 seconds to accelerate the spacecraft at a rate of more than 580 mph (930 km/h). At the time of the burn, Orion was 328 miles (528 km) above the Moon, traveling at 5,023 mph. Shortly after the burn, Orion passed 81 miles above the Moon, traveling at 5,102 mph (8,211 km/h). At the time of the lunar flyby, Orion was more than 230,000 miles (370,000 km) from Earth.
Comments / 0