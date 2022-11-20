ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho police seek surveillance video after stabbing deaths

By By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
 3 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for outside surveillance video.

The Moscow Police Department late Saturday requested from businesses and residences in specific parts of the city any footage recorded between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Nov. 13, the day of the killings.

Police said they have received about 500 tips after the killings shook the Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents.

The community last saw a homicide about five years ago.

