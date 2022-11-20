Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on His Rivalry With Brock Lesnar, Why "Cowboy Brock" Was So Important
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been battling or years in the WWE, though many will argue 2022 wound up being the best year for their feud. After their New Year's Day match was scrapped due to COVID-19, the two clashed at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships then turned around and had a Last Man Standing rematch at SummerSlam. While many initially rolled their eyes at seeing Reigns vs. Lesnar yet again in Nashville, the match was incredibly well-received thanks to Lesnar's more jovial "Cowboy Brock" persona and his usage of a tractor late in the match to uproot the ring.
William Regal segment announced for AEW Dynamite
We'll hear from Regal for the first time since Full Gear.
Yardbarker
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returning to NJPW at Tag League finals
WWE's Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are headed back to NJPW next month. In a video posted to Anderson's Instagram account on Tuesday, The OC announced that Anderson and Gallows will be in Japan for the World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League finals on Wednesday, December 14. It was stated that Anderson will be defending his NEVER Openweight Championship.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More on Karl Anderson’s Challenger for NJPW Title Defense, Backstage Notes on Anderson and Luke Gallows’ NJPW Futures
WWE’s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are reportedly set to work more NJPW dates. As noted, The O.C. took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title on Wednesday, December 14 at NJPW’s World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals event from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Sendai, Japan. You can click here for the video from Anderson, Gallows and AJ Styles. The announcement came after a storyline where NJPW threatened to strip Anderson of the title, amid reports that he and Gallows may be working NJPW dates in the future, including the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January from the Tokyo Dome.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
PWMania
Booker T Speaks Out on MJF Winning the AEW World Title, Saraya’s Return to the Ring, Nick Aldis
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed AEW Full Gear 2022 on the latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast. Booker shared his thoughts on MJF winning the AEW Championship at Full Gear:. “I like that kid. I like everything about MJF. I had a chat with him on the Jericho cruise a couple of years ago and I thought this kid was a student of the game. I watch him work in the ring as well as out of the ring and it seems like he’s a student of the game, still. I heard a little bit of the press conference that he did after the match. I didn’t see the match, but I did hear some of the press conference on YouTube. He said the ship has been righted and I think that’s what that company needs more than anything, I think they need to get on a track to where people focus on the show as opposed to the drama that’s going on or just the individuals. I think when you got a show, it’s got to be focused on everything that’s going on, and everybody on that show, in order to make it successful. When you get to a point where there is only one person being thought about, it can be a problem. Those fans didn’t start chanting that CM Punk chant for no reason when The Young Bucks came out. It was like they were picking sides as far as, you know, this is what we want. We want wrestling. We don’t want drama.”
MJF becoming AEW World Champion is best for business
The devil finally got his due this past Saturday at AEW Full Gear. After some assistance from William Regal, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) defeated Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. MFJ has been one of the hottest things in pro wrestling for months. Scratch that; MJF has...
NJPW Super Junior Tag League night two results
TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Alex Zayne & El Lindaman headlined the show.
MJF and Pimblett beef over dangers of MMA vs. pro wrestling
The rift between MJF and Pimblett started on social media, but could the two confront each other at UFC 282 in Las Vegas?
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW Confirms Karl Anderson's Next Opponent
Karl Anderson is currently working in both WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which is a rarity in 2022. Anderson was originally scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against former Bullet club stablemate Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5; however, he was unable to make the defense due to being booked for WWE's Crown Jewel the same day. Anderson teamed with AJ Styles and Luke Gallows in a losing effort against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor at Crown Jewel.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Set To Address AEW Full Gear Actions
William Regal has some explaining to do, and fans won't have to wait long to hear what he has to say. Regal helped form the Blackpool Combat Club when he was able to get Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to make amends back in March. At the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday, however, Regal turned his back on Moxley.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (11/23): Thanksgiving Eve Special, William Regal Will Speak, Chris Jericho Vs. Tomohiro Ishii For The ROH World Title, More
All Elite Wrestling returns to the Chicago area for the first time since September's All Out pay-per-view with tonight's Thanksgiving Eve episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Wintrust Arena. The fallout from Saturday night's Full Gear event, which saw William Regal help Maxwell Jacob Friedman win the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career from Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, will be felt. We will hear from Regal, who will likely explain why he turned his back on Moxley and the BCC.
tjrwrestling.net
KAIRI Set For IWGP Women’s Championship Wrestle Kingdom Defence
KAIRI will put her newly-won IWGP Women’s Championship on the line for the first time at January’s Wrestle Kingdom against a star she knows very well. The tournament to crown the first IWGP Women’s Championship made history in NJPW for a number of reasons. The first quarter-final match between Ava White and Jazzy Gabert at Royal Quest in the United Kingdom, was the first time a women’s singles match had taken place on a New Japan event.
tjrwrestling.net
KAIRI Becomes First Ever IWGP Women’s Champion
Kairi (Sane) has made history by becoming the first women’s champion in New Japan history. At Historic X-Over, which took place on November 20th, KAIRI won the finals of a tournament to become the inaugural IWGP Women’s Championship. “IWGP” stands for “International Wrestling Grand Prix”, which is the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Karl Anderson's Future With NJPW
Karl Anderson's last defense of his IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship was against Hiroshi Tanahashi during New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Burning Spirit event in September. Anderson was scheduled to put his title on the line again on November 5 at NJPW Battle Autumn against Hikuleo, but that match did not happen after Anderson signed with WWE and was quickly booked for a match at Crown Jewel.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Added To Great Muta’s Retirement Match
A former champion in AEW will be part of one of the biggest matches in Japanese wrestling history when he teams with The Great Muta in his final match. Sting has rolled back the years since joining AEW in late 2020, competing in tag team bouts primarily with Darby Allin and remaining undefeated in the company at the age of 63.
wrestleview.com
Marina Shafir Confirms AEW Contract; Discusses WWE Run
If there was any doubt as to Marina Shafir’s status with AEW, that can now be dismissed. During her appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast this week, Shafir was talking about her schedule and referenced “before I got signed with AEW” when answering a question:. “Before I...
NJPW Strong Detonation spoilers: Former AEW and NXT talent returns
Strong's Openweight and Openweight Tag titles were also on the line at the taping.
bodyslam.net
MJF And William Regal Set To Be A Pairing In The Same Vein As Kenny Omega And Don Callis
MJF and Regal will be a dastardly duo in the same vein as Kenny Omega and Don Callis. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
