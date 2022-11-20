Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Ten departments respond to machine shop fire Wednesday near Henry
Ten fire departments responded to a machine shop fire in western Putnam County Wednesday. Magnolia's department summoned help, just after noon, for a burning structure on Route 18, a few miles east of Henry. The building sits on top of Wolf Hollow Hill with a couple of houses nearby. Heavy smoke carried for miles. A box alarm was called for fire departments from Henry, Lacon, Varna, McNabb, Putnam, Lostant and others. You'll hear more as it is made available.
starvedrock.media
Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire
Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
starvedrock.media
Two Found Dead in Mendota Home
Two young Mendota men were discovered dead at the home of one Tuesday afternoon. Austin Sessler, age 24, of 302 9th Avenue, and 19-year-old Cameron Given of Main Street, were discovered unresponsive at Sessler's home in the noon hour. The La Salle County Coroner's Office, La Salle County State's Attorney's...
nrgmediadixon.com
One Person Injured Following Three Vehicle Crash
Sunday evening Ogle County Deputies, Rochelle Police Department, and Rochelle Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident at South Illinois Route 251 and Twombly Road. After a brief investigation, Deputies cited Kylie Hall of Davis Junction for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Hall struck a Chevrolet Yukon...
One injured in East Moline accident, house struck
One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
25newsnow.com
Rollover crash near Cedar Street Bridge ties up rush hour traffic, injures a driver
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police said one person was hurt Monday in a four-car crash in which of the vehicles rolled on its top on Main Street, just north of the Cedar Street Bridge. The crash happened about 4:20 p.m., leading police to block traffic in...
starvedrock.media
Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6
Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
wglc.net
Coroner and crime lab called to Mendota address
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police and other agencies are investigating an incident in the 300 block of 9th Ave Tuesday afternoon. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the location after a mid-day call about two unresponsive subjects. Authorities say there is no threat to area residents or the community stemming from this investigation. Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department .
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Fire Department to Hold Service on the Anniversary of a Fallen Comrade
At the most recent Sterling City Council meeting held last Monday night, Fire Chief Mike Dettman spoke of a private memorial service that will be held at the firehouse for Deputy Garrett Ramos on December 4th, the one-year anniversary of his passing. Deputy Ramos is the first Sterling Firefighter to...
starvedrock.media
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Mendota Tuesday Night
It was a tough day in Mendota yesterday (Tuesday), as the afternoon discovery of two bodies in a home was compounded by an armed robbery that happened just before 10:00 last night. It happened in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chicago Street. The caller who reported the incident told dispatchers that a motor vehicle pulled up alongside him as he was walking, and the driver flashed a handgun and demanded money from him. The victim gave the gunman his money, and the robber took off in his car.
coalcitycourant.com
Custer Park man arrested in connection with man found dead in Kankakee County
A six month investigation into a body discovered in rural Kankakee County has culminated in the arrest of a Custer Park man for concelament of death. The Braidwood Police Department announced the arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 22. On May 7, Adam Watts, 44, of Custer Park was reported missing to...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection delayed over holiday weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash, recycling, or yard waste on Thanksgiving, which will lead to an altered schedule for the entire holiday weekend. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on Thursday, Nov. 24. This change will delay...
aledotimesrecord.com
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
25newsnow.com
Saturday night shooting leaves one dead in South Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is dead after being shot Saturday night in South Peoria. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says Police were called to the 2800 block of West Montana around 8:30 PM Saturday, on a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress, and shots fired.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested for DUI and Several Other Charges After Crashing Vehicle
Just after midnight on Sunday morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block of North River Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located a Chevrolet Cruze in the east ditch facing northwest with minor damage. After investigation, Deputies determined the Chevrolet, being operated by 26-year-old Aaron T. Woods of Rockford, was traveling southbound on River Road. Woods left the roadway on the southbound shoulder before over-correcting and entering back into the roadway.
starvedrock.media
Three Streator businesses charged with illegal alcohol sales
Besides accidents and reckless drivers, State Police search for illegal alcohol sales. Zone 3 Agents Thursday surveilled twenty-two locations in the county. In Streator, arrests were made at Streator Liquors, Circle K and B&R Grocery. Charged were 18-year old Damien Christian Melvin, 24-year old Larissa Hurer and 55-year old Marjorie Shannon, all of Streator. Each got a notice to appear in court. No arrests were made in Mendota.
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for Shelton’s Bar theft
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for a business burglary at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria Tuesday. According to Peoria court documents, 32-year-old Gregory Belville was indicted for Burglary, Theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On Sept. 1,...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
